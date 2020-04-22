HOMETOWN HERO: Nurse stays the course until baby's birth

An emergency department nurse, Kathryn "Katie" Beardsley is committed to other people's terrible days.
"I love helping others especially in the ER. You meet people sometimes on the worst day of their lives. But you can be there to help them ease the burden of their problems," said Beardsley, 28, who works at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital.
An Andover native, Beardsley now lives in Haverhill with her husband, Nick, the owner of Beardsley Tree and Landscaping.
The couple three weeks ago, on March 23, welcomed their first child, a daughter, Emma.
Surrounded by the threat of COVID-19 coronavirus, Beardsley worked at the Boston hospital right up until her due date.
"She worked right to 40 weeks, because she didn't want to let down her co-workers. She's a dedicated and committed nurse," said Katie's mother, Elizabeth Covino, who nominated her daughter as a Hometown Hero.
"I'm proud of her. She's one focused nurse," Covino said.
Beardsley graduated from Andover High School in 2009 and earned nursing degrees in 2013 and 2014 from Rivier University in Nashua, N.H.
She's been an emergency nurse at Mass Eye and Ear for the past five years. Mass Eye and Ear is considered a specialty hospital with patients who come to the ER suffering from issues with "eyes, ears, nose and throat."
"We had to treat everyone as if they were positive," she said
Then, results weren't immediately available. Patients were told to isolate for two weeks if they presented with any possible COVID-19 symptoms, she explained.
Beardsley worked diligently to protect herself and her husband from the coronavirus.
"I was mostly nervous for the baby. I did not want to get infected. ... It's normal for me to come home from work and shower. But now I was coming home, stripping down and going right to the shower," she said.
She delivered Emma at Massachusetts General Hospital. Thankfully, her husband was by her side.
Her mother also planned to be with her for the birth. But that was no longer possible due to strict visitation policies hospitals implemented due to COVID-19. When you have a baby, you expect your mother, a grandmother, to be able to be there, she said.
Covino, dressed in a protective surgical mask and gloves, finally got to meet Emma the day after she arrived home from Mass General, she said.
"We've gotten to use FaceTime a lot. ... And she's been wonderful to us. Doing our grocery shopping for us," Beardsley said.
Last week, Beardsley took a ride into Mass Eye and Ear to show Emma off to her co-workers and drop off some treats — of course from a safe distance.
"It was nice to see everyone," she said. "My co-workers are like family. I didn't want to leave them."
Beardsley plans to spend 12 weeks on maternity leave before returning to work. She stressed she "loves being a nurse" and asks all to respect their important work every day.
"They are the ones on the front line now. If everyone does what they can, we can resume some sort of normalcy," she said.
