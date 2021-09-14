<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Tuesday, Sept. 14 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 17, Hamilton-Wenham 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Hamilton-Wenham<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Amesbury finishers:<cstyle:> 4. Drew Sanford 19:02; 7. Andre Bailin 19:25; 8. Joe Stanton 20:25; 12. Max White 21:46; 13. Owen Packard 21:48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Amesbury 0-1, Hamilton-Wenham 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 21, Hamilton-Wenham 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Hamilton-Wenham<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Amesbury finishers:<cstyle:> 3. Julia Parsons 24:33; 5. Lindsey Williamson 25:05; 7. Anna Bailey 25:24; 9. Jane McCue 26:06; 11. Ruby Moulton 26:25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Amesbury 0-1, Hamilton-Wenham 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Roseanamarie Emmanuel, Charlotte Putnam, Kiele Coleman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Alex Tardugno with 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1-1):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 3, Newburyport 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lana Mickelson, Bailey Stock, Hailey Dwight
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Dwight, Reese Gallant
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Charlene Basque 2;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (0-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (2-0):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 3, Amesbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Meagan McAndrews
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Amelia Kirby
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Nuala Arsenault 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Amesbury (1-1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bishop Guertin 2, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:<cstyle:> Lyndsay Troisi 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin (5-0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (1-3-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bishop Fenwick 2, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals: <cstyle:>Riana Lembo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Alexis DeMattia 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Fenwick:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 1, Man. Central/West 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Delaney Condon
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Brandi Garand 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Central (2-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (1-3-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 1, Keene 1 (OT)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jaelyn Crossman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Elise LeBlanc 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (3-2-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Keene (3-1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 2, Windham 1 (OT)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Sophie Manchester
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Annie Mitchell 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (3-1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford (5-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 7, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brenna Corcoran 4, Hailey Corliss, Kaleigh Longenecker, Mikayla Tzortzis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (1-1):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 4, Andover 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>at Renaissance (par 36) Andover winnjers:<cstyle:> 1. Nick Ventura 3-2; 3. Noah Farland 5-4; 4. Jake Morgan 1-up; 5. Jack Simms 3-2; 6. Jake Accardi 3-2; 7. Brendan Carroll 2-1<cstyle:textBold>Medalis<cstyle:>t: Nick Ventura 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Chelmsford 1-1, Andover 2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 9, Central Catholic 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>at Billerica CC (par 35) Central winners:<cstyle:> 2. Tyler Kirby 39, 1. Will Miele 40, 5. Will Norris 40, 7. Kyle Espinola 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 1-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 8, Central Catholic 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central winners:<cstyle:> Max McCarthy, Will Norris, Jake Kramer, Alex Barnard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Lowell 2-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 2, Haverhill 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners:<cstyle:> Aiden Acevedo (5 and 3), Zach Robertson (3 and 1), Matt Murphy (3 and 1), Ryan DiFloures (2 up), Max Gould (3 and 1), Nick Smaha (3 and 2), Max Daigle (4 and 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen winner<cstyle:>: Zach Moon (1 up)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 1-1, Methuen 0-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Campbell 50, Pelham 96
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>at Scottish Highlands (par 35)<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>Scores:<cstyle:> Campbell 50, Kearsarge 58, Pelham 96<cstyle:textBold> Pelham leaders:<cstyle:> Russ Hamel 35, Jacob McGlinchey 38, Nick Carbone 39, Kyle Bowlan 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pelham 5-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 59, Triton 129
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team leaders:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Connor Houlihan 27, Braeden McDonald 26, Rick Gardella 22; P <0x2014> Nick Kutcher 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pentucket 0-2, Triton 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 112, Triton 130
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton leaders:<cstyle:> Braeden McDonald 30, Connor Houlihan 27, Rick Gardella 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Triton 4-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 75, Georgetown 77
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team leaders:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Ava Spencer 23, Nick Kutcher 17; G <0x2014> Logan Corriveau 25, William Hallorin 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pentucket 0-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 2, North Andover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Ian Maresca, Luke Maresca; NA <0x2014> Cole Manning, Wyatt Sanchez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Owen D'Agata 8; NA <0x2014> athew Wessel 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (1-1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (2-0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester Central 2, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Matthew Ferreira 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Central (5-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (1-5):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 4, Sanborn 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> S <0x2014> Nolan Ash 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Sanborn (0-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (2-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 2, Pinkerton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> iovanni Iob, Zach Smith
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Will Paganini 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2-1-2):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Cambridge 1, Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:<cstyle:> Gannon Sylvester 3, Castro-Rovira 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Cambridge (1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 3, Waltham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Santos Zelaya, Arodi Rodriguez, own goal
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Yuli Santos 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (1-1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Waltham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 2, Winnacunnet 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ryan Husson 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kyle Gschwend 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (4-0-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet (4-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 2, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Andy Rodriguez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Yuli Santos 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (1-2-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 2, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Maci Gould
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Mallory Amirian 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (0-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 5, Lynn Tech 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Maddi Gosse, Emma Terroux, Tori Thomson, Tatum Colgate, Stephanie Conner
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Madison Dawkins 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (2-0):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lynn Tech:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 2, Dover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Bella Keogh 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sophia Sayers 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (5-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dover (3-2-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 1, Chelmsford 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brooke Tardugno
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sam Pfeil 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (3-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 2, Winnacunnet 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Emily Manning 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Amanda Call 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (3-2-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 12, Sanborn 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ashlyn Walsh 3, Lindsey Butler 3, Carlee Sloan 2, Maddie Cote 2, Kate Burke 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> P <0x2014>- Hannah Deschene 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (3-1-1):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Sanborn (0-2-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 4, Bow 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Carlee Sloan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Hannah Deschene 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bow:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (3-2-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 1, Manchester Central 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Charlotte Hinchey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kendall Migliorini 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (4-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Central:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 96, North Andover 85
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: North Andover (Hannah Wieczorek, Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Malia Amuan, Skyler Holland) 1:57,.59; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Callie DeLano M 2:15.40; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Ackerman-Vallala NA 2:16.35; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Wieczorek NA 25.26; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Caleb Canavan 237.00; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Amuan NA 1:01.60; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Matthew Jo M 56.53; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Wieczorek NA 5:29.82; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Methuen (Cory Boisselle, Philip Nguyen, Jo, Johnathan Phan) 1:43.09;<cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Amuan (NA) 1:06.88; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Carter DeLano M 1:10.23; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Methuen (Katie Lefebvre, Rebecca MacLeod, Jo, C. DeLano) 4:10.16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 0-2, Methuen 2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 86, Dracut 75
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: K.Hillsgrove, C.Quinlan, J.Story, K.Aquino (2:00.78); <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Yaslee Dube 2:23.83 ; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Jackie Story 2:23.83; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Carli Quinlan 25.82; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Cailey Simard 210.15 ; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Kenzie Hillsgrove 1:03.88; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Sophia Caruso 1:01.92; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Arianna Rodriguez 6:13.95; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: C.Quinlan, J.Story, S.Caruso, K.Aquino (1:51.19); <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Kenzie Hillsgrove 1:03.77; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Carli Quinlan 1:16.58 ; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: ()
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 88, North Andover 81
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: North Andover (Skylar Holland, Malia Amuan, Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Hannah Wieczorek) 1:56.29; 200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Alexandra George CC 2:10.01; 200 IM<cstyle:>: Ackerman-Vallala NA; 50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Amuan NA 24.84; 100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Amuan NA 1:00.80; 100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Hannah Wieczorek NA 57.09; 500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Holland NA 5:59.72; 200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Central (Julia Paradis, Ally Lightburn, Alexandra George, Gabriella DeRoche) 1:55.56; 100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Wieczorek NA 1:01.60; 100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Ackerman-Vallala NA 1:14.00; 400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: North Andover (Holland, Ackerman Vallala, Wieczorek, Amuan) 3:52.11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 0-1, Central Catholic 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 3, Andover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Marissa Kobelski 13, Sophia Miele 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Kobelski 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Ava Sipley 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sophia Pierce 23 (3), Olivia Foster 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Sophia Miele 19, Pierce 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>16<0x2002>25<0x2002>24<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (1-1):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>25<0x2002>19<0x2002>26<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Nadine Abdat 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Maeve Gaffny 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emma Bosco 9; Anna Wong 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> (Amanda Steely 5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Renee Featherston 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>19<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (2-0):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 3, Chelmsford 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Ashley Nivar 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Anyelis Hernandez 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> (Diaralis Brito 13)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Heidy Acevedo 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (1-1):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>26<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>24<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Emmerson Cerasuolo 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> H <0x2014>Cerasuolo 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Kya Burdier 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> H <0x2014> (Taylor Lewis 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Gabriella Burdier 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (2-0):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (2-1):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>11<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Mystic Valley 3, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Divaliz Salcedo 5, Hannah Azzari 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Salcedo 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> (Natalia Cintron 2, Victor Portorreal 2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Abigail Winshop 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (0-2):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>18<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Mystic Valley:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 3, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sarah Bolduc 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Abby Leppert 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Ella Koelb 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Lexa Galler 7 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Sierra Edgecomb 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2-2):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>22<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford (2-0):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Exeter 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Kayla Stevens 10, Cassie Faria 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Sam Blandford 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Blandford 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Stevens 18 (9)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Eliza Raymond 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (3-0):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>21<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter (1-3):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>25<0x2002>10<0x2002><0x2002>7 <0x2014> 1