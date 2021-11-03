Girls Volleyball

Greater Lawrence 3, Charlestown 1

Division 4 Prelims Kills: Kaylin Martinez 8

Assists: Janeily Alvarez 18

Service points/aces: Martinez 18/8

Digs: Alvarez 20

Charlestown: 25 22 15 22 — 1

Greater Lawrence (6-13): 19 25 25 25 — 3

Central Catholic 3, Durfee 0

Division 1 Prelims Kills: Herian Perez 8

Blocks: Kathleen Smith 6

Assists: Kayleigh Holland 23

Service points/aces: Holland 12/2

Digs: Eva Coutu 17

Durfee: 16 22 23 — 0

Central Catholic (5-14): 25 25 25 — 3

Fellowship Christian 3, Smith Vocational 2

Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 27

Blocks: Taboucherani 2

Assists: Eva Brodnick 12

Service points (aces): (Izzy Callahan 9)

Digs: Ashley Gallagher 18

Smith Vocational: 25 15 26 15 9 — 2

Fellowship Christian (8-1): 21 25 24 25 15 — 3

Field Hockey

Brooks 4, BB&N 1

Goals: Molly Driscoll, Mary Adams, Brooke Rogers, Lucy Adams

Saves: Kyleigh Matola 0, Morgan Rochefort 1

BB&N (5-8-1): 0 1 — 1

Brooks (11-2): 2 2 — 4

Girls Soccer

Bishop Guertin 4, Pinkerton 1

Division 1 Semifinals

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you