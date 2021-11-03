Girls Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, Charlestown 1
Division 4 Prelims Kills: Kaylin Martinez 8
Assists: Janeily Alvarez 18
Service points/aces: Martinez 18/8
Digs: Alvarez 20
Charlestown: 25 22 15 22 — 1
Greater Lawrence (6-13): 19 25 25 25 — 3
Central Catholic 3, Durfee 0
Division 1 Prelims Kills: Herian Perez 8
Blocks: Kathleen Smith 6
Assists: Kayleigh Holland 23
Service points/aces: Holland 12/2
Digs: Eva Coutu 17
Durfee: 16 22 23 — 0
Central Catholic (5-14): 25 25 25 — 3
Fellowship Christian 3, Smith Vocational 2
Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 27
Blocks: Taboucherani 2
Assists: Eva Brodnick 12
Service points (aces): (Izzy Callahan 9)
Digs: Ashley Gallagher 18
Smith Vocational: 25 15 26 15 9 — 2
Fellowship Christian (8-1): 21 25 24 25 15 — 3
Field Hockey
Brooks 4, BB&N 1
Goals: Molly Driscoll, Mary Adams, Brooke Rogers, Lucy Adams
Saves: Kyleigh Matola 0, Morgan Rochefort 1
BB&N (5-8-1): 0 1 — 1
Brooks (11-2): 2 2 — 4
Girls Soccer
Bishop Guertin 4, Pinkerton 1
Division 1 Semifinals