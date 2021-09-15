Wednesday, Sept. 15 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 21, Northeast Metro 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Wakefield (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Whittier finishers: 1. Mike Driscoll 19:26, 2. Jack Ventura 19:30, 5. Brady Killen 20:43, 6. Steve Follis 22:14, 7. Scott Lundy 23:05
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Whittier 2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 0, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Lawrence Reservoir (3.0 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top finishers: 1.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 18, Chelmsford 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Chelmsford (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top North Andover finishers: 1. Ryan Connolly 17:13, 2. Matt McDevitt 17:24, 4. Andrey Sorokin 17:32, 5. Luke Stad 17:44, 6. Colby Winn 17:46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: North Andover 2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 20, Lowell 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Lowell ( 2.75 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Methuen finishers: 1. Freddy Coleman 15:05, 8. Liam Doherty 16:09; 8. Michael Soucy16:12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Methuen 1-1, Lowell 2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 20, Lynnfield 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Lynnfield
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Pentucket finishers: 2. Alex Petersen 18:23; 3. Seamus Burke 18:24; 4. Jack Fahey 18:26; 5. Braeden Roche 18:48; 6. Sam Attwood 19:11; 7. Max McDonald 19:27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 1-0, Lynnfield 0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 19, Georgetown 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Cathedral Pines (2.9 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Georgetown finishers: 2. Mason Behl 18:17; 9. Ethan Deane 24:19; 10. James Ostowski 26:01
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Georgetown 0-1, Manchester 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 20, North Reading 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at North Reading
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Newburyport finishers: 2. Aimon Fadil 17:45; 3. Sam Walker 18:01; 4. Andy Lasson 18:09; 5. Matt Murray 18:12; 6. TJ Carleo 18:29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 1-0, North Reading 0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 17, Greater Lawrence 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at West Andover (3.0 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Reggie finishers: 5. Owen Carlton 18:08, 6. Marcos Olivieri 18:51, 9. John Curley 19:46, 10. Ryan Iworsley 19:46, 12. Darius Sabando 20:00
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Greater Lawrence 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 15, Dracut 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Dracut (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Andover fnishers: 1. DJ Walsh 19:10, 2. Matt Serrano 19:26, 3. Pat McCarthy 19:45, 4. Michael Brown 20:52, 5. Ian Cox 20:53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 15, Northeast Metro 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Wakefield (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Whittier finishers: 1. Noel Tripp 22:22, 2. Madalyne Pulsifer 28:24, 3. Elizabeth Wakefield 30:13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Whittier 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 27, Haverhill 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Lawrence Reservoir (3.0 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top finishers: 1. Finleigh Simonds H 22:03, 2. Sydney NG CC 23:10, 3. Madeline Courtemanche CC 23:21, 4. Lauren Downer 23:59, 5. Brynne LeCours H 24:14, 6. Olivia Guillet CC 24:34, 7. Emma D'Agostino CC 25:24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 24, Lowell 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Lowell (2.75 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Methuen finishers: 1. Miana Caraballo 17:47, 4. Ariana Rosano Methuen 20:41, 5. Alyssa Rosano 20:44, 6.Emily Charest 20:52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Methuen 2-0, Lowell 0-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 19, Chelmsford 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Chelmsford (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top North Andover finishers: 1. Leyla Kvaternik 20:17, 3. Luna Prochaskov 20:51, 4. Nicole Kroon 21:10, 5. Leigha Leavitt 23:00, 6. Lucy DePolito 23:05
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: North Andover 2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 15, Lynnfield 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Lynnfield
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Pentucket finishers: 1. Kaylie Dalgar 19:45; 2. Phoebe Rubio 19:46; 3. Audrey Conover 20:13; 4. Libby Murphy 20:25; 5. Ella Edic 20:31; 6. Riley Hamel 21:46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 1-0, Lynnfield 0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 0, Manchester 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Cathedral Pines (2.9 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Georgetown finishers: 5. Collette Olson 28:30; 7. Sophia Phillips 31:31; 10. Abigail Porto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 19, North Reading 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at North Reading
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Newburyport finishers: 1. Hailey LaRosa 20:55; 3. Olivia D'Ambrosio 22:35; 4. Bristol Banovic 23:10; 5. Annabel Murray 23:12; 6. Lizzy Boelke 23:30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 1-0, North Reading 0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 16, Greater Lawrence 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at West Andover (3.0 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Reggie finishers: 5. Erianna Valverde 24:21, 8. Santa Joseph 26:14, 10. Hanna Acevedo 27:25, 13. Margaret Stifferlen 28:04, 14. Elizabeth Oller 28:20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Greater Lawrence 0-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 15, Dracut 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Dracut (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Andover finishers: 1. Molly Kiley 21:18, 2. Leila Boudries 24:17, 3. Abby Redington 24:40, 4. Claire DeMersseman, 5. Meredith Williamson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 7, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Liv Beucler 2, Haley Carver 2, Tess Gobiel, Abby Miller, Casey Michael
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Maddy DiGiorgio 0, Adelaide Weeden o
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (2-0): 610 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 1, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Elise LeBlanc 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Bedford (6-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (3-3-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 2, Nashua North 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Shaelyn Burke, Kate Chevaire
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (2-3-1): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Nashua North (0-6): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 6, Lowell 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Brenna O'Brien 4, Emma Daubresse 1, Nina Muse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (2-0): 33 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Sydney Moda 2, Kerry Finneran 2,Rianna Lembo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: H Stella Mondejar 13; CC Alexis DeMattia 0, Lizzy Welch 2, Ava Perrotta 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (2-1): 32 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Haverhill 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Bradford CC (par 35) Results: 1. Aiden Azevedo H 2-1; 2. Zach Robertson H 4-3; 3. Matt Murphy H 3-1; 4. Jake Morgan A 3-1; 5. Nick Samaha H 1 -up; 6. Max Gould H 4-3; 7.tie Justin Torosian H, Jake Accaradi A; 8. Devon Buscema H 1- upMedalist: Matt Murphy 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Andover 2-1, Haverhill 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 3, Central Catholic 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central winners: Tyler Kirby, Mac Mcarthy, Will Morris, Jake Kramer, Alex Bernard, David Solomon
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Central Catholic 3-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 75, Ipswich 98
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket leaders: Ava Spencer 26, Nick Kutcher 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 0-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Billerica 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Billerica CC North Andover winners: Nolan Locke 2&1, Cooper Mohr halved, Dylan Lawrence halved
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: North Andover 3-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 3, Pentucket 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Will Roberts, Liam Sullivan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Zach Rosario, Alex Bishop
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Tyler Correnti 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester: 30 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (1-2-1): 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 1, Innovation Academy 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Dawensky Gustave
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Ben Lear 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Innovation Academy: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 2, Triton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Graham Billington 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Dylan Slimak
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kyle Davies 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (1-3): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (0-4): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips 1, Groton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Marie-Eve Marleau
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Sofia Traversari-Sotomayor
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Groton (0-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Phillips (1-0): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 3, Manchester 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Mollie Cahalane, Jillian Colbert, Sabrina Campbell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (3-1): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester (1-4): 00 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 7, KIPP Academy 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Maddi Gosse 2, Victoria Dawkins, Tori Thomson, Emma Terroux, Emily Ceder, Ariella Jones
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Madison Dawkins 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (3-0): 52 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>KIPP Academy: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 1, North Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: CC Zarina Pinto; NA Samantha Klimas
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: CC Lauren Sanchez: 12, NA 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (1-0-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (1-0-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 114, Central Catholic 72
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>200 medley relay: Central (Julia Netishen, Ashley Morin, Julia Paradis, Maddison McAloon) 2:00.23; 200 freestyle: Maya Flatley (A) 2:02.55; 200 IM: Amelia Barron (A) 2:17.87; 50 freestyle: McAloon (CC) 26.17; Diving: Brooke Calleran (CC) 191.40; 100 butterfly: Claire Neilly (A) 1:02.86; 100 freestyle: Flatley (A) 56.56; 500 freestyle: Charlotte Moulson (A) 5:31.11; 200 freestyle relay: Andover (Neilly, Zetea, Maggie McGlynn, Flatley) 1:47.78; 100 backstroke: Neilly (A) 1:06.47; 100 breaststroke: Barron (A) 1:13.23; 400 freestyle relay: Andover (Moulson, Neilly, Barron, Flatley) 3:54.11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Central Catholic 1-1, Andover 2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 3, Pentucket 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: N Sophia Messina 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): N Ava Hartley (7), Anna Rossi (7)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (2-2): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (0-3): 131519 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Dracut 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Marissa Kobelski 15, Olivia Foster 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Kobelski 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Ava Sipley 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points/aces: Sophia Pierce 20/4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Sophia Miele 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (2-1): 25202525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 22251515 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Lawrence 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: L Ashley Nivar 6; CC Laura Thomas-Roy 9, Francheska Paulino 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: CC Ava Pawlus 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: CC Kayleigh Holland 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): CC Eva Coutu 18 (11)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: L Heidy Acevedo 13; CC Coutu 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (1-2): 1525251515 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence: 251619259 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Nadine Abdat 10; Leah Warren 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Abdat 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Anna Wong 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Wong 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Christine Crateau 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (3-0): 25252325 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Tewksbury: 16132519 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 3, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Sam Driend 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Kat DeLap 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Avry Nelson 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Driend 13 (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Carolina Rodriguez 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (2-2): 232322 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell: 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 3, Northeast Metro 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Hannah Azzari 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Divaliz Salcedo 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Samantha Azzari 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points/aces: H. Azzari 11/6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Victor Portorreal 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (1-2): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Northeast Metro: 191215 0