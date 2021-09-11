Saturday, Sept. 11 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Cohasset 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Brooke Cedorchuk, Casey Michael, Tess Gobiel, Ella Brockelman, Rose MacLean
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Madeline DiGiorgio 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Cohasset: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (1-0): 14 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hamilton-Wenham 1, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Mariana Januzzi 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hamilton-Wenham: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 2, Newburyport 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Shelby Nassar 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Jenna Bard 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (1-0): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 0, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: PA Elise LeBlanc 2; T Brandi Garrand 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane (0-3-2): 000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (3-2-1): 000 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>St. Thomas Aquinas, Sanborn
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>St. Thomas Aquinas: 71777 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn: 7000 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>First Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S Ricky Caillouette 3 run )Jonah Theberge kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton sweeps
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Hoodkroft (par 36) Team scores: Pinkerton 192, Concord 195, Man. Central 247, Merrimack 262 Pinkerton leaders: Julianna Megan 35, Jeremy Burke 38, Robbie DeFeo 39, Max Lukeman 40, Jake Sullivan 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pinkerton 7-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 9, Triton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Arda Dalmau 3, Max Markuns 2, Trevor Kamuda 2, Will Roberts, Liam Sullivan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Markuns, Sullivan, Brady Jennings, Ryan Plisinski, Gavin Dollas
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Tyler Correnti 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (0-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (1-0-1): 63 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dover 3, Salem 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Tyler McGary, Cam Kloza
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: S Matthew Ferreira 5, Brady Gaudet (8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (1-4): 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dover (1-3): 30 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 1, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: L Arodi Rodriguez, H Ethan Archambault
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: L Yuli Santos 7; H Tyler Carroll 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (1-0-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (0-1-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>B.C. High 3, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jackson Wetherbee
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Owen D'Agata 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>B.C. High: 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Windham 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: W Reagan Murray, Ali Amari, Shayne Schackelman; P Emily Wood
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: W Emily Manning 2, Vanessa Deveau
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: W Amanda Call 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (3-0-1): 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (2-2-1): 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 4, Winnacunnet 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Bella Keogh 2, Sophia Keogh, Leah Morrier
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 2; Sophia Sayers 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane (4-1): 13 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winnacunnet: 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 100, Chelmsford 86
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen-Tewksbury winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>200 IM: Johnathan Phan 2:20.20; 50 freestyle: Cory Boisselle 25.94; Diving: Lex Flores 224.65; 100 butterfly: Phan 1:02.22; 500 freestyle: Carter DeLano 5:35.80; 200 freestyle relay: (Matthew Jo, Philip Nguyen, Boisselle, Phan) 1:39.94; 100 breaststroke: DeLano 1:10.37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Chelmsford 0-1, Methuen 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Merrimack 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Abby Leppert 8, Lexa Galler 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Leppert 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Ella Koelb 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Koelb 17 (8)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Sierra Edgcomb 16, Sarah Bolduc 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Merrimack (1-2): 151711 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (2-1): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Winnisquam 3, Pelham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Kylie Chamberlin 6, Haileigh LaFlamme 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Hannah Kelly 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Angelina Balzotti 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Balzotti 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pelham (0-3): 22192517 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winnisquam (1-2): 25251125 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Beverly 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Sam Driend 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Kat DeLap 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Avry Nelson 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Kaitlyn Tierney 10 (Driend 5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Carolina Rodriguez 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Beverly (0-1): 19252023 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (2-0): 25192525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 3, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: W Natalie Cintron 1; GL Kaylin Martinez 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: W Cintron 1, Samantha Azzari 1; GL Esmeralda Rojas 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: W Anne Jaques 2, Hannah Azzari 2; GL Janeily Alvarez 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points: W Cintron 7; GL Jaylin Rivera 18Aces: W Cintron 2; GL Rivera 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: W Julia Tavares 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (0-1):9228 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Greater Lawrence (1-1): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Acton-Boxborough 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Marissa Kobelski 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Kobelski 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Ava Sipley 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points: Sophia Pierce 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Pierce 11, Miele 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (1-0): 1725122516 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Acton-Boxborough: 2522252014 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Fellowship Christian 3, Notre Dame 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Adriana Taboucherani `3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Eva Brodnick 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Taboucherani 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Ashley Gallagher 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Notre Dame: 2515192514 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Fellowship Christian (2-0): 1925251616 3