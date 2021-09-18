Saturday, Sept. 18 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester Central 0, Pinkerton 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Nashua North (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team scores: Concord 62, Bishop Guertin 71, Bedford 91, Nashua North 98, Pinkerton 103, Groton-Dunstable 137, Nashua South 181, Londonderry 196, Salem 198, Merrimack 245
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winner and top area finishers: 1. Mary Kate Finn (BG) 18:32, 10 Isabelle Groulx (Pink) 20:09, 12. Ginia Rufo (Pink) 20:10, 18. Contessa Silva (Pink) 20:20, 19. Lily Thomas (Sal) 20:24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 3, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (2-4-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Bedford (7-1): 03 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Swampscott 1, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Saves: Jenna Bard 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Swampscott (2-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (2-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 2, Masconomet 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Haley Carver, Emma Reilly
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Adelaide Weeden 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Masconomet: 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (1-0-1): 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 5, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: H - Nora Hess; M Natalia Fiato 3, Charlotte Putnam, Vanessa Fritschy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: H Stella Mondejar 8; M Alex Tardugno 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (2-1): 41 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (1-3): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>ConVal 1, Sanborn 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Tressa Blomberg 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn (2-3): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>ConVal (2-4): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 6, Beverly 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Hayley Creegan 2, Sydney Moda 1, Rianna Lembo 1, Fallon Barr 1, Kerri Finneran 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Alexis DeMattia 1, Maegan Wilson (defensive save)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Beverly: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (3-1): 33 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence, Somerset Berkley
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Somerset Berkley (0-3):0006 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (2-0): 21060 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>First Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> L Estarling Morales 1 run (Victor Barreiros kick), 10:59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> L Frendy Soler 79 pass from Jayden Abreu (Barreiros kick), 1:27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> L Joenel Figueroa 30 run (Barreiros kick), 0:00
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Third Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> L Janiel Herrera 1 run (kick blocked), 1:12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Fourth Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SB Wyatt Figueiredo 31 run (kick blocked), 3:46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RUSHING: L (20-199) Estarling Morales 4-102, Janiel Herrera 3-6, Jayden Abreu 4-2, Julian Rosario 2-8, Janiel Figueroa 1-30, Jaydes Cartagena 1-8, Kheis Pichardo 1-19, Jadial Gomez 4-24; Somerset Berkley (35-109) Wyatt Figueiredo 12-65, Austin DeSouto 7-10, Dylan Rodriguez 7-20, Sam Grew 2-4, Owen Meehan 7-8, Dominic Rivetra 1-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>PASSING: L Abreu 4-4-0, 133, Rosario 0-1-0, 0; SB Meehan 0-1-0, 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RECEIVING: L Frendy Soler 1-79, Figueroa 1-33, Andy Medina 1-18, Herrea 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Sanborn, Pembroke
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn (1-2): 12780 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pembroke (0-3):01370 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>First Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S Nate Ashby 65 run (rush failed), 11:36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S Ashby 40 run (rush failed), 8:11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Second Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S Peter DuBois 43 pass from Kevin Kolodziej (kick good), 8:21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P Pacey Graham 11 run (Peyton Harmony kick), 3:47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P Charlie Ransom 73 pass from Logan Sarrasin (kick failed), 0:09
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Third Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P Brayden Casey 39 run (Harmony kick), 10:34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S Ashby 39 run (Rex Sullivan rush), 5:42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RUSHING: Sanborn (40-263) Nate Ashby 8-159, Josh Sarette 12-46, Rex Sullivan 10-38, Ben Cardoso 7-22, Kevin Kolodziej 3-(-2); Pembroke (18-180) Charlie Ransom 7-123, Brayden Casey 4-54, Pacey Graham 4-12, Julien Lembo 1-7, Lodan Sarrasin 2-(-16)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>PASSING: Sanborn Kolodziej 6-12-0, 122; Pembroke Sarrasin 8-14-2, 112
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RECEIVING: Sanborn Ashby 1-22, Cardoso 1-7, Sullivan 2-25, Sarette 1-25, Peter DuBois 1-43; Pembroke () Ransom 2-76, Joe Fitzgerald 3-38, Jovani Bova 1-2, Casey 2-(-4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 8, North Andover 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Renaissance Winners: James Robbins NA, Max Johnson NA, Noah Farland A, Brendan Burke NA, Jack Sims A, Cooper Mohr NA, Brendan Carroll A, Callie Dias NA
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: North Andover 4-1, Andover 2-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, Chelmsford 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Merrimack Valley (par 34)Methuen winners: 2. Matthew Pappalardo 1-up, 4. Brady Morris tieLow scores: Pappalardo 37, Brian Zraket 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Methuen 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton sweeps
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Campbell's Scottish Highlands (par 35) Team scores: Pinkerton 190, North 206, Salem 221, Memorial 235 Salem leaders: Jason Wong 40, Max Condon 44, Lincoln Freitas 44Pinkerton leaders: Julianna Megan 35 (medalist), Jeremy Burke 37; Max Lukeman, Gavin Urnek, Lydia Tufts, Ethan Johnston all 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pinkerton 10-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: M Colby Keaney, Benjamin Catarius, Jonathan Diaz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (3-1): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (2-1-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Nashua North 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Dylan Goulos, Ryan Husson,Jack Runde
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kyle Schwend 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Nashua North (2-2): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (5-1-1): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 10, Pingree 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lucy Adams (3), Mary Adams (1), Ellie Sullivan (1), Brooke Rogers (2), Courtney Webb (1), Molly Driscoll (1), Kylie Correa
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kyleigh Matola 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pingree: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Brooks (1-0): 82 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Rivers 1, Phillips 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Sofia Trazersari 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Rivers: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Phillips (1-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Nashua South 1, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Amanda Call 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (3-3-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Nashua South (3-2-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>ConVal 3, Sanborn 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Nolan Ash 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn (0-5): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>ConVal: 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 96, Andover 90
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>200 medley relay: Andover (Claire Neilly, Rachel Cordio, Alexandra Zetea, Maya Flatley) 1:57.52; 200 freestyle: Charlotte Moulson A 2:03.89; 200 IM: Neilly A 2:15.66; 50 freestyle: Flatley A 25.08; Diving: Lex Flores M 248.15; 100 butterfly: Amelia Barron A 1:01.77; 100 freestyle: Cory Boisselle M 57.17; 500 freestyle: Flatley A 5:30.60; 200 freestyle relay: Methuen (Boisselle, Philip Nguyen, Matthew Jo, Johnathan Phan) 1:44.03; 100 backstroke: Moulson A 1:06.94; 100 breaststroke: Carter DeLano M 1:09.93; 400 freestyle relay: Andover (Moulson, Maggie McGlynn, Barron, Flatley) 3:57.86
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Andover 2-1, Methuen 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 82, Lowell 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>200 freestyle: Gabriella DeRoche 2:39.55; 200 IM: Madison Dion 2:40.93; 100 butterfly: Emily Rogers 1:11; 100 freestyle: Ashley Morin 1:03.28; 200 freestyle relay: (Kate Santos, Ciara Donlan, Rogers, Annika Smith); 100 backstroke: Azul Wilson 1:21.65; 100 breaststroke: Morin 1:22.30; 400 freestyle relay: (Rogers, DeRoche, Wilson, Guido) 4:46.15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Central Catholic 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 91, Notre Dame 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>200 medley relay: K.Hillsgrove, C.Quinlan, J.Story, K.Aquino (2:00.55); 200 freestyle: Jackie Story 2:11.14; 200 IM: Carli Quinlan 2:23.45; 50 freestyle: Kailyn Aquino 26.80; Diving: Cailey Simard 224.10; 100 butterfly: Story 1:04.21; 100 freestyle: Aquino 59.36; 500 freestyle: Arianna Rodriguez 6:09.01; 200 freestyle relay: S.Caruso, E.Clohisy, Y.Dube, K.Aquino (1:57.72); 100 backstroke: Kenzie Hillsgrove 1:03.44; 100 breaststroke: Quinlan 1:14.91 ; 400 freestyle relay: J.Story, S.Caruso, K.Hillsgrove, C.Quinlan (4:01.25)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Haverhill 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Ipswich 3, Pentucket 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Jillian Sheehy 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Sheehy 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Katie Sutton 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Nicole Zahornasky (2), Sutton (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Zahornasky 9, Megan Codair 8, Sheehy 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (0-4): 102211 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Ipswich (5-0): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: A Marissa Kobelski 17, Olivia Foster 9, Sophia Miele 9; L Ashley Nivar 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: A Kobelski 3; L Anyelis Hernandez 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: A Ava Sipley 41; L Mya Rivera 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points: Sophia Pierce 22Aces: A Pierce 5; L Diaraliz Brito 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: A Miele 15; L Heidy Acevedo 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (1-3): 19261315 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (3-2): 25242525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Billerica 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Leah Warren 6; Nadine Abdat 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Abdat 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Anna Wong 11; Emma Bosco 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Bosco 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Renee Featherston 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Billerica: 16251820 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (4-0): 25222525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Essex Tech 3, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Hannah Azzari 2, Samantha Azzari 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Natalia Cintron 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points/aces: Victor Portorreal 7/2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Abigail Winship 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Essex Tech: 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (1-3): 141215 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Fellowship Christian 3, Nashoba Tech 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Taboucherani 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Laura Harvey 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Aleimy Arriaza 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Ashley Gallagher 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Nashoba Tech: 101819 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Fellowship Christian (3-0): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Ursuline Academy 3, Greater Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Kaylin Martinez 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Martinez 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points/aces: Janeily Alvarez 7/1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Alvarez 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Alvarez 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Greater Lawrence (2-2):7152617 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Ursuline Academy: 25252425 3