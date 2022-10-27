Boys Soccer

Cambridge 3, Andover 1

Goals: A — Tyler Ardito

Assists: A — Caden O’Brien

Saves: A — Nil Castro-Rovira 10

Andover (8-5-5): 1 0 — 1

Cambridge (9-4-5): 1 2 — 3

Central Catholic 0, North Andover 0

Saves: CC — George Karafilidis 7

Central Catholic (10-4-2): 0 0 — 0

North Andover: 0 0 — 0

Methuen 1, Haverhill 0

Goals: Josh Boumel

Assists: Rayane Balla

Saves: M — Dylan Galvin 9

Methuen (4-13): 0 1 — 1

Haverhill: 0 0 — 0

Billerica 4, Lawrence 1

Goals: L — Brandyn Cardona

Saves: L — Joel Garcia 2

Billerica: 3 1 — 4

Lawrence (6-7-3): 0 1 — 1

Girls Soccer

Haverhill 2, Tewksbury 0

Goals: Meredith Amirian, Sierra Jepson

Assists: Hannah Allen

Saves: H — Mallory Amirian 15

Haverhill: 1 1 — 2

Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic 0, North Andover 0

Saves: CC — Lauren Sanchez 5

North Andover: 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic (7-6-5): 0 0 — 0

Girls Volleyball

Triton 3, Whittier 1

Kills: T — Kendall Liebert 14; W — Nathalia Cintron 5

Blocks: T — Liebert 9; W — Tabitha Caze 3, Divaliz Salcedo 3

Assists: T — Laura Zahornasky 19; W — Callie Nadeau 4

Service points (aces): T — Liebert (7)

Digs: T — Grace Romine 5, Madeline Doring 5; W — Julia Tavares 39

Triton (5-11): 26 17 25 25 — 3

Whittier (13-6): 24 25 9 15 — 1

Concord-Carlisle 3, North Andover 0

Kills: NA — Nadine Abdat 8

Blocks: NA — Abdat 3

Assists: NA — Anna Wong 20

Digs: NA — Katherine Crateau 12

North Andover: 15 20 19 — 0

Concord-Carlisle: 25 25 25 — 3

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you