Boys Soccer
Cambridge 3, Andover 1
Goals: A — Tyler Ardito
Assists: A — Caden O’Brien
Saves: A — Nil Castro-Rovira 10
Andover (8-5-5): 1 0 — 1
Cambridge (9-4-5): 1 2 — 3
Central Catholic 0, North Andover 0
Saves: CC — George Karafilidis 7
Central Catholic (10-4-2): 0 0 — 0
North Andover: 0 0 — 0
Methuen 1, Haverhill 0
Goals: Josh Boumel
Assists: Rayane Balla
Saves: M — Dylan Galvin 9
Methuen (4-13): 0 1 — 1
Haverhill: 0 0 — 0
Billerica 4, Lawrence 1
Goals: L — Brandyn Cardona
Saves: L — Joel Garcia 2
Billerica: 3 1 — 4
Lawrence (6-7-3): 0 1 — 1
Girls Soccer
Haverhill 2, Tewksbury 0
Goals: Meredith Amirian, Sierra Jepson
Assists: Hannah Allen
Saves: H — Mallory Amirian 15
Haverhill: 1 1 — 2
Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic 0, North Andover 0
Saves: CC — Lauren Sanchez 5
North Andover: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (7-6-5): 0 0 — 0
Girls Volleyball
Triton 3, Whittier 1
Kills: T — Kendall Liebert 14; W — Nathalia Cintron 5
Blocks: T — Liebert 9; W — Tabitha Caze 3, Divaliz Salcedo 3
Assists: T — Laura Zahornasky 19; W — Callie Nadeau 4
Service points (aces): T — Liebert (7)
Digs: T — Grace Romine 5, Madeline Doring 5; W — Julia Tavares 39
Triton (5-11): 26 17 25 25 — 3
Whittier (13-6): 24 25 9 15 — 1
Concord-Carlisle 3, North Andover 0
Kills: NA — Nadine Abdat 8
Blocks: NA — Abdat 3
Assists: NA — Anna Wong 20
Digs: NA — Katherine Crateau 12
North Andover: 15 20 19 — 0
Concord-Carlisle: 25 25 25 — 3
