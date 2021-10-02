Saturday, Oct. 2 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Amy Lanouette 2, Ava Sanchez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: W Annie Mitchell 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (9-1-1): 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (3-7-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Emma Reilly 2, Casey Michael 2, Olivia Beucler, Kylie Johnson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: A Adelaide Weeden O, Madeline DiGiorgio 0; M Alex Tardugno 25; Vanessa Fritschy (2 defensive)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (3-3-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (7-0-1): 51 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: H Brenna Corcoran; NA Brenna O'Brien 3, Summer Gordon, Emma Daubresse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: H Stella Mondejar 7; NA Alivia Downer 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (3-5): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (3-4-1): 23 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 4, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Sophia Ponzini, Kenzie Suech, Ava Pelletier, Ava Sanchez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: W Annie Mitchell 3; PA Elise LeBlanc 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (8-1-1): 13 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (3-6-4): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 7, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Kerri Finneran 3, Brooke Jankowski, Krista Maroon, Hailey Liriano, Caitlin Milner
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Alexis DeMattia 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Tewksbury: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (5-4): 34 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Xaverian, Lawrence
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Xaverian (3-1): 715146 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (3-1): 0600 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>First Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> X Joe Kelcourse 29 run (Oliver Waddleton kick), :03
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Second Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> L Andy Medina 74 pass from Jayden Abreu (run failed), 9:36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> X Michael Oates 4 run (Waddleton kick), 4:40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> X Charlie Comella 17 pass from Jake Gilbert (Comella run), :30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Third Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> X Kelcourse 6 run (Waddleton kick), 8:52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> X Godson Ofonagoro 26 run (Waddleton kick), 7:08
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Fourth Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> X Jeffrey Prophete 5 run (kick failed), 7:44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RUSHING: Lawrence (14-14) Joenel Figueroa 1-0, Ayden Abreu 1-(-10), Julian Rosario 2-7, Estarling Morales 2-1, Janiel Herrera 1-3, Andy Medina 4-4, Jayzius Perez 3-9; Xaverian (38-246) Joe Kelcourse 6-55, Michael Oates 14-69, Jake Gilbert 3-35, Cole Jette 4-19, Carlo Crocetti 1-3, Hunter Molway 3-17, Godspn Ofonagoro 4-39, Jeffrey Prophete 2-9, Jake Santos 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>PASSING: L Jayden Abreu 5-13-2, 133, Julian Rosario 0-1-0, 0; X Jake Gilbert 7-13-1, 69
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RECEIVING: L Frendy Soler 1-3, Andy Medina 2-80, Joenel Figueroa 1-50; X Jonathan Monteiro 3-39, Cole Jette 1-(-3), Anthony Busa 2-16, Charlie Comella 1-17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem, Windham
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (0-5): 0007 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (2-2): 76130 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>First Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S Aidan McDonald 10 run (Josh Brady kick), 0:46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Second Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S McDonald 81 run (kick failed), 0:59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Third Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S McDonald 64 run (Brady kick), 8:54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S Damian Gigante 3 run (kick blocked), 4:33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Fourth Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W Tiger An 1 run (Adam Burke kick), 8:08
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RUSHING: Salem (39-211) Aidan McDonald 17-138, Tommy Ahlers 9-40, Damien Gigante 7-21, Noah Mustapha 3-13, David Jacques 1-1, Gavin Simone 1-4, Matt McCloskey 1-(-6); Windham (39-126) Tiger An 21-102, Jake Mucciche 3-2, AJ Fox 2-18, Josh Sweeney 13-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>PASSING: Salem Mustapha 5-11-1, 62; Windham Sweeney 12-23-1, 228
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RECEIVING: Salem Kaleb Bates 3-33, Gigante 1-15, McCloskey 1-14; Windham Fox 4-100, David Croteau 2-50, Mucciche 2-38, Cole Peterson 2-28, Sam Dunham 1-6, Keegan Parke 1-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hanover, Sanborn
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Second Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S Tyler St. Jean 10 pass from Kevin Kolodziej
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RUSHING: Sanborn Nate Ashby 8-31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>PASSING: Sanborn Kevin Kolodziej 8-15, 132
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RECEIVING: Sanborn Ashby 5-88, Tyler St Jean 1-10, Josh Sarette 1-13, Scott McGibbon 1-21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Groton, Brooks
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Brooks (0-2): 0007 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Groton (1-0): 8077 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>First Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> G Bensen Han 2 yard run (Patrick Eldredge pass to Oluwaseyi Kadiri)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Third Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> G Han 5 yard run (Kick good)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Fourth Quarter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B Jackson Conners-McCarthy 81 yard pass from Michael Wolfendale (Preston Settles kick) G Kadiri 28 yard pass from Eldredge (Kick good)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 201, Pinkerton 202
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Concord CC Match scores: Concord 198, Timberlane 201, Pinkerton 202 Timberlane leaders: Stephen Ramos 33, Zach Diamond 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton leaders: Jeremy Burke 38, Juliana Megan 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pinkerton 17-5, Timberlane 12-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 6, Groton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Christian Bejar 3, Alex Eckman, Alejo Woelper, Aidan Jarvis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: JJ Calareso 1, Aidan McHugh 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Brooks (5-0): 33 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Groton (1-3): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>KIPP Academy 2, Methuen 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Woodley Noel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (4-4-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>KIPP Academy: 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 1, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Adyn ORiordan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Tyler Carroll 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Billerica: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (3-2-4): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 2, Pentucket 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: M Lily Finocchiaro, Courtnee Pickles
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: M Sam Pfeil 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (5-2-1): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (5-2-2): 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 2, Groton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Brooke Rogers, Kate Coughlin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Mary Adams 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kylie Matola 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Brooks (3-1): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Groton (3-1-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 5, Kingswood 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Carlee Sloane 2, Ashlyn Walsh 2, Lindsey Butler
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Hannah Deschen 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kingswood (1-8-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pelham (6-4-1): 05 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 1, Hanover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Emily Manning
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Amanda Call 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (5-5-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hanover (3-7-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Masconomet 1, Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: A Ainsley Napolitano 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (4-2-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Masconomet: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 99, Lowell 60
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>200 medley relay: (May Wallace, Claire Neilly, Kat Carroll, Maggie McGlynn) 2:09.84; 200 freestyle: Miella Or-Shahar 2:23.82; 200 IM: Rachel Cordio 2:38.63; Diving: Ruby Flood 192.8; 100 butterfly: Charlotte Moulson 1:04.97; 100 freestyle: Neilly 59.06; 500 freestyle: Amelia Barron 5:26.03; 200 freestyle relay: (Gaby McDonough, Jill Cavener, Jill Slotnick, Moulson) 2:00.18; 100 breaststroke: McDonough 1:23.57; 400 freestyle relay: (Annaya Or-Shahar, Cavener, Katherine Wang, Moulson) 4:22.16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Andover 3-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen-Tewksbury 90, Notre Dame-Tyngsboro 65
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen-Tewksbury winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>200 medley relay: (Philip Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Johnathan Phan, Cory Boisselle) 1:56.88; 200 freestyle: Marissa Connolly 2:25.22; 200 IM: Callie DeLano 2:33.69; Diving: Anna Bolduc 188.0; 100 butterfly: Jenny Nguyen 1:16.97; 100 freestyle: Connolly 1:05.79; 500 freestyle: Katie Lefebvre 6:10.75; 200 freestyle relay: (Brady Lyons, Danielle Lawrence, J. Nguyen, Boisselle) 1:58.85; 100 backstroke: P. Nguyen 1:08.22; 100 breaststroke: Ada Nicodemus 1:30.93; 400 freestyle relay: (Jackie Gaigals, Callie DeLano, Connolly, Lefebvre) 4:30.41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Methuen 5-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Winnacunnet 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Lily Heywood 7, Ella Koelb 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Abby Leppert 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Koelb 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points/aces: Jenna Moyer 16/2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Heywood 22, Sierra Edgecomb 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (7-3): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winnacunnet (2-7): 122115 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hollis-Brookline 3, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Alison McGonagle 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Taylor Holt 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Brisa Martinez 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Emily Hatt 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Lauren Hayes 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hollis-Brookline (9-1): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane (3-7): 10913 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Kya Burdier 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Several with 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Emmerson Cerasuolo 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Gabby Burdier 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: G. Burdier 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (7-1): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 13189 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: CC Kathleen Smith 6; M Sam Driend 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: CC Ava Pawlus 3, Smith 3; M Kat DeLap 3, Sydney Chalupa 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: CC Kayleigh Holland 11; M Avry Nelson 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points: CC Holland 12; M Carolina Rodriguez 15Aces: CC Sruthvika Kandru 2; M Rodriguez 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: CC Eva Coutu 7; M Rodriguez 17, Kaitlyn Tierney 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (5-5): 252625 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (2-7): 212412 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: A Marissa Kobelski 9; NA Maeve Gaffny 6, Nadine Abdat 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: A Ava Sipley 2; NA Abdat 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: A A. Sipley 19; NA Anna Wong 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points: A A. Sipley 14Aces: A A. Sipley 2; NA Christine Crateau 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: A Kobelski 7, Olivia Foster 7, Lila Sipley 7; NA Crateau 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (8-0): 25222525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (6-2): 10251515 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 3, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Ashley Nivar 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Xiomerlyn Lopez 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Mya Rivera 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Diaraliz Brito 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Heidy Acevedo 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Billerica: 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (3-6): 151819 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Nashua North 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Cassie Faria 14, Kayla Stevens 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Sam Blandford 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points/aces: Zola Leclerc 14/6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Eliza Raymond 23, Lana Carboni 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Nashua North (2-7): 252321257 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (9-1): 2225252215 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 3, Lowell Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Hannah Azzari 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Natalia Cintron 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Victor Portorreal 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points: H. Azzari 13Aces: Anne Jacques 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Abigail Winship 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (3-7): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell Catholic: 222320 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Danvers 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Marisa Kobelski 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Kobelski 4, Sophia Miele 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Ava Sipley 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Sophia Pierce 23 (5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Miele 7, Adrie Waldinger 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Danvers: 17821 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (7-2): 252525 3