<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Friday Games
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 0, Swampscott 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Alivia Downer 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Swampscott:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-4-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 1, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:<cstyle:> Elise LeBlanc 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 1, Plymouth 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Matt Todino
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Jack Drouin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winning Goalie:<cstyle:> Hadi Eid
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Plymouth:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Notre Dame 3, Central Catholic 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Isabella Vena 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emma Alworth, Anya Neira
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lauren Sanchez 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Central Catholic 3-4-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hollis-Brookline 4, Pelham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Carlee Sloan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Hannah Deschene 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:>With three starters out with injuries, Pelham had no substitutes available in the match ... One of the missing starters should be ready for Tuesday's home game against John Stark
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (9-2-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hollis-Brookline:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 94, Dracut 74
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Philip Nguyen, Callie DeLano, Marissa Connolly Caitlyn Nims 2:09.8; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Callie DeLano 2:24.29; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Carter DeLano 2:18.84; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Nguyen 1:05.26; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Sophia Ferrara 192.8; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Nguyen 1:05.26; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Callie DeLano 6:21.76; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Carter DeLano, Mazen Halloul, Nims, Callie DeLano 1:59.96; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Johnathan Phan 1:09.88; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Matthew Jo 1:06.55; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Connolly, Hope Anderson, Rania Elouahi, Rebecca MacLeod 4:38.54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:>Sophomore Sophia Ferrera qualified for the Division 1 state meet ... Callie DeLano and Philip Nguyen both won two indivisual races while contributing to winning relays
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Methuen 5-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 3, Winthrop 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:>Esmeralda Rojas 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Danna Cabreja 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Janeily Alvarez 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Kiara Morales 14, Tailah Morales (6)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Morales 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winthrop:<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>22<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (7-6):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 3, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:>Elizabeth Kearney 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Herian Perez 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Nicolette Licare 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Eva Coutu 11, Bella Bouraphael (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Kearney 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-9):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>16<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Arlington Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Nadine Abdat 12, Ella Mancuso 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Abdat 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Anna Wong 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sadie Salafia 11 (5), Brigid Gaffny 11 (5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Salafia 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Arlington Catholic:<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>20<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (7-6):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Essex Tech 3, Whittier 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:>Samantha Azzari 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:>Divaliz Salcedo 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>S.Azzari 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Callie Nadeau 17 (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Hannah Azzari 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (9-4):<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>21<0x2002>25<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Essex Tech:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>21<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Acton-Boxborough 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Marissa Kobelski 15, Sophia Miele 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Sammy Daly 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Sophia Pierce 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Jessie Wang 14 (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Lila Sipley 14, Erin Workman 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (11-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Acton-Boxborough:<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>21<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Saturday Games
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks goes 0-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Brooks finishers:<cstyle:> Forrester Clark 19:15; Lorenzo Johnson 19:30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Meet Scores:<cstyle:> Middlesex 15, Brooks 46; St. George's 25, Brooks 30; St. Mark's 19, Brooks 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks goes 1-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Brooks (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Brooks finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Kata Clark 20:15; Zoe Wilmerding 23:13; Eliza Barker 24:50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Meet Scores:<cstyle:> Middlesex 20, Brooks 38; St. George's 24, Brooks 33; Brooks 28, St. Marks 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 1, Longmeadow 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Rose Memmolo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:<cstyle:> Adelaide Weeden 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Longmeadow (8-1-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (11-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 4, Middlesex School 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> B <0x2014> Kyle Joyce 2, Harry Bertos, own goal
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> B <0x2014> Bertos, Bernardo Camino Garcia
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> B <0x2014> Zach Amato 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Middlesex School (6-3):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (7-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Beverly 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> A- Tyler Ardito, Nic Previte, Ryan Duffy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> A- Matt Haney, Jacob Srivastava, Previte
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A - Nil Castro-Rovira 8, B-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Beverly:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (5-2-4):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
