<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Friday Games

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 0, Swampscott 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Alivia Downer 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Swampscott:<cstyle:>                0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-4-2):<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 1, Pinkerton 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:<cstyle:> Elise LeBlanc 10

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:>                0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord:<cstyle:>                1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 1, Plymouth 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Matt Todino

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Jack Drouin

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winning Goalie:<cstyle:> Hadi Eid

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:>                1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Plymouth:<cstyle:>                0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Notre Dame 3, Central Catholic 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Isabella Vena 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emma Alworth, Anya Neira

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lauren Sanchez 14

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Central Catholic 3-4-4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hollis-Brookline 4, Pelham 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Carlee Sloan

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Hannah Deschene 14

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:>With three starters out with injuries, Pelham had no substitutes available in the match ... One of the missing starters should be ready for Tuesday's home game against John Stark

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (9-2-1):<cstyle:>                 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hollis-Brookline:<cstyle:>                 3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 94, Dracut 74

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Philip Nguyen, Callie DeLano, Marissa Connolly Caitlyn Nims 2:09.8; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Callie DeLano 2:24.29; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Carter DeLano 2:18.84; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Nguyen 1:05.26; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Sophia Ferrara 192.8; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Nguyen 1:05.26; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Callie DeLano 6:21.76; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Carter DeLano, Mazen Halloul, Nims, Callie DeLano 1:59.96; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Johnathan Phan 1:09.88; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Matthew Jo 1:06.55; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Connolly, Hope Anderson, Rania Elouahi, Rebecca MacLeod 4:38.54

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:>Sophomore Sophia Ferrera qualified for the Division 1 state meet ... Callie DeLano and Philip Nguyen both won two indivisual races while contributing to winning relays

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Methuen 5-2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 3, Winthrop 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:>Esmeralda Rojas 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Danna Cabreja 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Janeily Alvarez 18

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Kiara Morales 14, Tailah Morales (6)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Morales 20

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winthrop:<cstyle:>                20<0x2002>22<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (7-6):<cstyle:>                 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 3, Central Catholic 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:>Elizabeth Kearney 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Herian Perez 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Nicolette Licare 20

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Eva Coutu 11, Bella Bouraphael (2)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Kearney 12

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:>                25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-9):<cstyle:>                 11<0x2002>16<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Arlington Catholic 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Nadine Abdat 12, Ella Mancuso 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Abdat 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Anna Wong 26

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sadie Salafia 11 (5), Brigid Gaffny 11 (5)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Salafia 25

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Arlington Catholic:<cstyle:>                 22<0x2002>20<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (7-6):<cstyle:>                 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Essex Tech 3, Whittier 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:>Samantha Azzari 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:>Divaliz Salcedo 7

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>S.Azzari 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Callie Nadeau 17 (4)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Hannah Azzari 39

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (9-4):<cstyle:>                 22<0x2002>21<0x2002>25<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Essex Tech:<cstyle:>                25<0x2002>25<0x2002>21<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Acton-Boxborough 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Marissa Kobelski 15, Sophia Miele 11

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Sammy Daly 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Sophia Pierce 29

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Jessie Wang 14 (4)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Lila Sipley 14, Erin Workman 14

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (11-2):<cstyle:>                 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Acton-Boxborough:<cstyle:>                 21<0x2002>21<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Saturday Games

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks goes 0-3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Brooks finishers:<cstyle:> Forrester Clark 19:15; Lorenzo Johnson 19:30

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Meet Scores:<cstyle:> Middlesex 15, Brooks 46;  St. George's 25, Brooks 30; St. Mark's 19, Brooks 42

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks goes 1-2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Brooks (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Brooks finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Kata Clark 20:15; Zoe Wilmerding 23:13; Eliza Barker 24:50

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Meet Scores:<cstyle:> Middlesex 20, Brooks 38; St. George's 24, Brooks 33; Brooks 28, St. Marks 29

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 1, Longmeadow 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Rose Memmolo

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:<cstyle:> Adelaide Weeden 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Longmeadow (8-1-2):<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (11-1):<cstyle:>                 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 4, Middlesex School 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> B <0x2014> Kyle Joyce 2, Harry Bertos, own goal

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> B <0x2014> Bertos, Bernardo Camino Garcia

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> B <0x2014> Zach Amato 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Middlesex School (6-3):<cstyle:>                 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (7-0):<cstyle:>                 1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Beverly 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>  A- Tyler Ardito, Nic Previte, Ryan Duffy

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>  A- Matt Haney, Jacob Srivastava, Previte

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A - Nil Castro-Rovira 8, B-9

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Beverly:<cstyle:>                0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (5-2-4):<cstyle:>                 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3

