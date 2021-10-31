Sunday, Oct. 31
Field Hockey
Exeter 2, Windham 1
Division 1 state title game
Goals: W Amy Lanouette; E Addison MacNeil 2
Assists: None
Saves: W Annie Mitchell 10; E Gabrielle Patterson 4
Windham (15-3-1): 01 1
Exeter (18-1-0): 02 2
Girls Soccer
Pinkerton 2, Dover 1
Division I Quarterfinals
Goals: Kayla Silveira, Chayse Dube
Saves: Libby Williams 5
Dover: 010 1
Pinkerton (14-2-2): 101 2
Bedford 6, Timberlane 2
Goals: Bella Keogh 2
Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 7
Timberlane (14-4): 11 2
Bedford (16-2): 24 6
Andover 6, Haverhill 2
Goals: Andover Michaela Buckley 2, Katie Ambrose 2, Samantha Jenney, Lindsey Balfour; H Abigail Brownrigg, Katelynn Burns
Saves: A Ainsley Napolitano 1; H Mallory Amirian 28
Andover (11-4-3): 15 6
Haverhill: 02 2