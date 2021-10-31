Sunday, Oct. 31

Field Hockey

Exeter 2, Windham 1

Division 1 state title game

Goals: W Amy Lanouette; E Addison MacNeil 2

Assists: None

Saves: W Annie Mitchell 10; E Gabrielle Patterson 4

Windham (15-3-1): 01 1

Exeter (18-1-0): 02 2

Girls Soccer

Pinkerton 2, Dover 1

Division I Quarterfinals

Goals: Kayla Silveira, Chayse Dube

Saves: Libby Williams 5

Dover: 010 1

Pinkerton (14-2-2): 101 2

Bedford 6, Timberlane 2

Goals: Bella Keogh 2

Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 7

Timberlane (14-4): 11 2

Bedford (16-2): 24 6

Andover 6, Haverhill 2

Goals: Andover Michaela Buckley 2, Katie Ambrose 2, Samantha Jenney, Lindsey Balfour; H Abigail Brownrigg, Katelynn Burns

Saves: A Ainsley Napolitano 1; H Mallory Amirian 28

Andover (11-4-3): 15 6

Haverhill: 02 2

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you