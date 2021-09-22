Wednesday, Sept. 22 highlights
Boys Cross Country
Newburyport 18, Triton 43
at Maudslay Park
Top area finishers: 1. Bradford Duschense (N) 16:30; 2. Sam Walker (N) 16:31; 3. TJ. Carleo (N) 16:38; 4. Griffin White (T) 16:45; 5. Andy Lasson (N) 16:46; 6. Cole Jacobsen (T) 16:57 ... 11. Zach Lyon (T) 17:56
Records: Triton 0-1, Newburyport 2-0
North Andover 20, Methuen 42
at North Andover (3.1 miles)
Top finishers: 1. Freddy Coleman M 16:25.5, 2 Ryan Connolly NA 16:39.0, 3 Matt McDevitt NA 17:15.2, 4 Luke Stad NA 17:15.7, 5 Andrey Sorokin NA 17:41.2, 6 Luke McGillivray NA 17:51.5, 7 Colby Winn NA 18:05.0
Records: North Andover 3-0
Ipswich 28, Amesbury 29
at Amesbury
Top Amesbury finishers: 1. Drew Sanford 17:36; 3. Andre Bailin 17:55; 4. Joe Stanton 18:34; 10. Owen Packard 20:36; 11. Max White 20:37
Records: Amesbury 0-2
Whittier 26, Greater Lawrence 29
at Haverhill (3.1 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Mike Driscoll (W) 18:07, 2. Jack Venturi (W) 18:26, 3. Marcos Olivieri (GL) 18:41, 4. Owen Carlton (GL) 19:09, 5. Steve Follis (W) 19:36, 6. John Curley (GL) 19:33, 7. Darius Sabando (GL) 19:34, 8. Karl Rask (W) 19:44, 9. Ryan Iworsley (GL) 19:51, 10. Brady Killen (W) 19:51.5
Records: Whittier 3-0, Greater Lawrence 1-2
Haverhill splits
at Dracut (3.1 miles)
Meet scores: Tewksbury 26, Haverhill 29; Haverhill 16, Dracut 47 Top Hillie finishers: 2. Andreas Burgess 19:10, 3. Ricardo Galloway 19:12, 6. Ty Lescord 20:04, 8. Brendan Doody 20:23, 11. Dan McGlashen 20:27
Records: Haverhill 1-3
Girls Cross Country
North Andover 21, Methuen 38
at North Andover (3.1 miles)
Top finishers: 1. Miana Caraballo M 19:30.6, 2 Leyla Kvaternik NA 20:01.2, 3 Luna Prochazkova NA 21:05.5, 4 Nicole Kroon NA 21:11.6, 5 Leigha Leavitt NA 21:16.5, 6 Emily Charest M 22:27.2, 7 Lucy DePolito NA 22:43.3
Records: North Andover 3-0
Newburyport 25, Triton 31
at Maudslay Park
Top area finishers: 1. Hailey LaRosa (N) 19:01; 2. Ava Burl (T) 19:43; 3. Annabel Murray (N) 20:02; 4. Erin Wallwork (T) 20:02; 5. Robin Sanger (T) 20:25; 6. Olivia D'Ambrosio (N) 20:54; 7. Lizzy Boelke (N) 21:04; 8. Bristol Banovic (N) 21:15; 9. Alexa Bonasera (T) 21:35
Records: Triton 0-1, Newburyport 2-0
Amesbury 21, Ipswich 40
at Amesbury
Top Amesbury finishers: 2. Piper Hogg 22:17; 3. Julia Parsons 23:00; 4, Lindsey Williamson 24:09; 5. Anna Bailey 24:36;
Records: Amesbury 1-1
Greater Lawrence 25, Whittier 33
at Haverhill (3.1 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Noel Tripp (W) 21:21, 2. Erianne Valverde (GL) 24:26, 3. Madalyn Pulsifer (W) 25:14, 4. SantaJoseph (GL) 26:43, 5. Elizabeth Oller (GL) 26:44, 6. Aurellia Morales (GL) 27:22, 7. Sahara Henif (W) 27:23, 8. Margaret Stifferlen (GL) 28:22
Records: Whittier 1-2, Greater Lawrence 1-2
Haverhill sweeps
at Dracut (3.1 miles)
Meet scores: Haverhill 22, Tewksbury 34; Haverhill 17, Dracut 40 Top Hillie finishers: 1. Finleigh Simonds 20:26, 2. Brynne LeCours 21:14, 4. Lauren Downer 22:11, 6. Monique Jennings 23:40, 11. Linda Laffey 25:16
Records: Haverhill 3-1
Field Hockey
Phillips 9, Lawrence Academy 0
Goals: Rachel Neyman, Ellie Harrison, Georgia Adams, Molly Boyle, Tory Rider, Meg Dunne, Aimée Seppenwolde, Liz Assimes, Kiera Reidy
Saves: Parker 0, Glaser 0
Lawrence Academy: 00 0
Phillips (2-0): 45 9
Methuen 1, North Andover 1
Goals: M Natalia Fiato, NA Emma Daubresse
Saves: M Alex Tardugno 9; NA Jenna Bard 3
North Andover (2-2-1): 01 1
Methuen: 10 1
Andover 6, Haverhill 0
Goals: Brooke Cedorchuk, Casey Michael, Hailey Carver, Tess Gobiel, Madeleine Harris, Mia Batchelder
Saves: H Stella Mondejar 8; A Maddy DiGiorgio 0, Adelaide Weeden 0
Andover (4-0-1): 51 6
Haverhill (1-4): 00 0
Cushing Academy 3, Brooks 1
Goals: Molly Driscoll
Saves: Kyleigh Matola 6
Brooks (1-1): 01 1
Cushing Academy (2-1): 12 3
Golf
Andover 3, North Andover 17
at North Andover CC North Andover scorers: James Robbins 2-1, Max Johnson 4-3, Tyler Fay 3-1, Brendan Burke 1-up, Nolan Locke 4-2, Cooper Mohr 2-1, Jack Dalton 2-1Andover scorers: Brady Maggio 2-upMedalists: James Robbins (NA) 35, Max Johnson (NA) 35
Records: North Andover 6-1, Andover 2-4
Central 12.5, Tewksbury 7.5
at Trull Brook (par 36) Central Catholic winners: 2. Tyler Kirby 2-up (38), 3. Will Norris 2-1 (42), 5. Mac McCarthy 2-1, 7. Alex Barnard 1-up, 8. Kyle Espinola 4-3
Records: Central Catholic 5-2
Pentucket 67, Ipswich 91
Pentucket leaders: Ava Spencer 29
Records: Pentucket 1-5
Triton 129, North Reading 137
Triton leaders: Griffin Houlihan 26, Braeden McDonald 24, Connor Houlihan 23, Rick Gardella 22
Records: Triton 5-1
Methuen 4, Lowell 16
at Mount Pleasant (par 36) Methuen winners: 5. Jameson Twombly; four-ball: Twombly-Zach Moon; Cameron Katzenberger-Matt Kovacey Methuen low scores: Brian Zraket 40, Ryan McKinnon 42
Records: Methuen 1-5
Boys Soccer
Brooks 6, St. Paul's 0
Goals: Christian Bejar 3, Alejo Woelper 2, Saul Iwowo
Saves: Aidan McHugh 1, JJ Calareso 1
St. Paul's: 00 0
Brooks (2-0): 42 6
Masconomet 4, Pentucket 1
Goals: Stratton Seymour
Saves: Tyler Correnti 10
Masconomet: 22 4
Pentucket (2-3-1): 10 1
Georgetown 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Goals: Graham Billington
Saves: Kyle Davies 15
Hamilton-Wenham: 00 0
Georgetown (3-4): 10 1
Newburyport 2, Lynnfield 0
Goals: Caelan Twitchell, Will Acquaviva
Assists: Brady O'Donnell, Henry Acton
Newburyport (6-0): 02 2
Lynnfield: 00 0
Pinkerton 4, Goffstown 0
Goals: Tyler Sullivan, Ethan Bellows, Nate Hall, Cam McMahon
Saves: Owen Belanger 3, Will Paganini 3
Pinkerton (4-2-2): 04 4
Goffstown (2-4): 00 0
Girls Soccer
Brooks 1, Phillips Exeter 1
Goals: Lughano Nyondo
Saves: Lana Gibbs 12
Phillips Exeter: 01 1
Brooks (1-1-1): 01 1
Phillips 3, Middlesex 2
Goals: Mary Stuart Kerrigan, Liberty Stam, Lily Haik
Saves: Sofia Traversari-Sotomayor 5
Phillips (2-1-1): 30 3
Middles
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 2, Lynnfield 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Anna Affolter, Molly Webster
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Alexis Greenblott, Affolter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Gabby Loughran 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynnfield: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (5-1-1): 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 4, Ipswich 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: McKenna Hallinan 2, Stella Mitchell, MK McElaney
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Hallinan, Cali Catarius, McElaney
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Zena Fitzgerald 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (3-2): 22 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Ipswich: 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Boston University Academy 6, Bradford Christian 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lydia Swartentruber 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Lilly Maranville 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Boston University Academy: 51 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Bradford Christian (2-3-1): 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 3, Shawsheen Valley 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Esmeralda Rojas 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Rojas 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Janeily Alvarez 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points/aces: Kiara Morales, Alvarez both 13/7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Morales 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Shawsheen Valley: 25111714 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Greater Lawrence (3-2): 23252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Essex Tech 3, Greater Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Kaylin Martinez 4, Kerry Ortiz 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Ortiz 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Janeily Alvarez 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points/aces: Martinez and Alvarez both 8/4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Tailah Morales 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Essex Tech: 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Greater Lawrence (3-3): 191519 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 3, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Natalia Vintron 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Samantha Azarri 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Cintron 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs:ABigail Winship 4, Lani Santomassino 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (1-5): 181715 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Greater Lowell: 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Chelmsford 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Marissa Kobelski 15, Sophia Miele 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Adrie Waldinger 4, Ava Sipley 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Sipley 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points/aces: Sophia Pierce 18, Miele 17/4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Miele 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Chelmsford: 13251323 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (5-1): 25192525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Methuen 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: M Sam Driend 19; NA Leah Warren 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: M Kat DeLap 6; NA Maeve Gaffny 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: M Avry Nelson 31; NA Emma Bosco 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points/aces: M Carolina Rodriguez 16/6; NA Aces: M Rodriguez 6; NA Bosco 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: M Rodriguez 20; NA Sadie Salafia 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (2-5): 15252320 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (5-0): 25232525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 3, Lawrence 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Myah Rivera 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Anyelis Hernandez 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): ( Xiormerlyn López 5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Ashley Nivar 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Campbell 3, Pelham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Shaelyn Hinton 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Hinton 8, Hannah Kelly 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Meghan Roemer 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Hinton 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Angelina Balzotti 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Campbell (6-0): 16252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pelham (0-6): 25132319 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Fellowship Christian 3, Lynn Tech 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Eva Brodnick 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Taboucherani 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Ashley Gallagher 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynn Tech: 132525219 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Fellowship Christian (4-0): 2522202515 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 3, Timberlane 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Emily Hatt 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Brisa Martinez 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Abigail Siejkowski 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): (Katie OLeary 4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Lauren Hayes 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Exeter: 20252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane: 2520819 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: H Summer Zaino 11; L Anyelis De la Cruz 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: H Morgan Flaherty 4; L Anyelis Hernandez 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: H Kya Burdier 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: H Emmerson Cerasuolo 4; L Diaraliz Brito 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: H Gabbi Burdier 13; L Ashley Nivar 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (2-5): 162010 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (5-0): 252525 3