<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Thursday, Jan. 26 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Fellowship Christian 74, Immaculate Heart of Mary 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>FCA (74):<cstyle:> Robichaud 6. I. Callahan 4. Merrie Black 4. C. Callahan 8. Maddie Black 4. Taboucherani 48.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Taboucherani 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Immaculate Heart of Mary:<cstyle:> <0x2002>9<0x2002>11<0x2002>12<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>FellowshipChristian (6-2):<cstyle:> 27<0x2002>18<0x2002>18<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 74
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 62, Lawrence 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (38):<cstyle:> Medina 14, Davila 10, Santos 5, Rivera 5, Martinez 3, Setiawan 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Martinez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> <0x2002>9<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>14<0x2002>18<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Wrestling
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 54, Nashua South 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlanewinners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Matt Boucher, by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Ryan Sigillo, by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Tallon Oljey, by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: TJ Labatte, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Jon Fabrizio, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Jacob Andrade, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Ben Little, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Dom Coppeta, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Malikai Colon, by forfeit
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 53, Haverhill 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Dom Gangi, major dec., 10-2; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Cael Keough, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Anthony DeMaio, major dec., 9-0; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Vinnie Jimenez, by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Noah Beshara, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Vinnie DeMaio, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Jeydany Ortega, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Shane Eason, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Joe Bolduc, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Josirus Gomez, major dec., 8-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Mike Morris, by pin;<cstyle:textBold> 120:<cstyle:> Cale Wood, by pin;<cstyle:textBold> 170:<cstyle:> Brent Nicolosi, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Matt Harrold, by pin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Methuen 29-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 40, North Andover 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andovr winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>:; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Josh Lister, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>:; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: ; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Brendon Garcia, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Kaleb Rhoton, by 12-5 dec.; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Jack Hart, by 5-4 dec.; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Colby Carbone, by 14-4 major dec.; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Gabe Spanks, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Frank Gouveia, by 3-1 dec.
