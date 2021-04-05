Junior middle blocker Abby Sullivan of Methuen was named first-team all-conference. She led 7-3 UNH in points (99.5), kills (73), attack percent (.364), and blocks (25).
“In our shortened season, Abby played a critical role to our success,” said Wildcat coach Christopher Feliciano. “She’s someone that commanded a lot of attention from opposing teams, which in turn made everyone around her better.”
The former Eagle-Tribune MVP for Methuen High was second-team all-conference as a sophomore.
McNEIL TAKING OVER
Veteran assistant coach Alana McNeil (CCHS ‘04) is Central Catholic’s new head coach for its boys and girls volleyball teams. The Central and St. Anselm Hall of Famer from Lawrence replaces Gannon Paris.
In 16 seasons, Paris, another Central alum, was 223-87 with the girls and 156-157 with the boys.
SUB-12 FOR TAPPER
Delaware sophomore Trinity Tapper ran some eyepopping times at the Towson (Md.) Invitational. In the prelims, she went 12.02 in the 100 meters then placed second in the finals with a blistering 11.80. Both were wind-aided with a +2.6 wind in the final.
For comparison purposes, the area high school record is 12.17 by Methuen’s Wileshka Samuel in 2015. Tapper’s best at North Andover High was 12.39.
Tapper also placed third over the weekend in the 200 meters in 25.26.
REST IN PEACE
Condolences to the families of Haverhill area high school and youth hockey coach Bucky Jenkins and former Andover High basketball standout Spenser Rose (heart arrhythmia), who both died last week. Jenkins was 72 and Rose just 29.
Years ago, Greater Haverhill-Pentucket Youth Hockey named its 7th Player Award after Jenkins.
We also lost Jane Ritchie of North Andover, 72, who for the last 17 years was a member of the New England Patriots end zone militia.
Pinkerton’s Morris a 3-time honoree
There were no NESCAC winter sports but numerous local athletes made the NESCAC All-Academic team this winter.
Athletes need a cumulative 3.50 GPA to be honored.
They included:
BATES: Owen Glover, Andover, Soph., track; Rebecca Willis, West Newbury, Jr., track
COLBY: Katherine Brink, Andover, Soph., track
CONN. COLLEGE: Anthony Bielecki, Methuen, Jr., swimming
HAMILTON: Rachel Brimmer, North Andover, Soph., track
TRINITY: Julianna Kennedy, Andover, Soph., track; Katie Kirsch, Pelham, Jr., basketball
TUFTS: Jack Clohisy, West Newbury, Soph., track; Luana Machado, Methuen, Jr., track; Sydney Ho, Andover, Soph., swimming; Brennan Morris, East Hampstead, Sr., basketball;
Danielle Page, North Andover, Jr., track; Isabella Silveira, Andover, Sr., track; Katherine Sweetster, North Andover, Sr., swimming; Julia Worden, Windham, Jr., track
WESLEYAN: Jake Lachance, Andover, Soph., hockey
WILLIAMS: Mitchell Pelletier, Pelham, Jr., hockey
NOTE: Brennan Morris and Isabella Silveira are three-time honorees; Katie Kirsch, Rebecca Willis, Danielle Page, Katherine Sweetser and Mitchell Pelletier are two-time honorees
