LAWRENCE — While hundreds of Lawrence middle school students miss out on intramural spring sports because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the nonprofit PlayBall! are helping provide hot dinners to those young athletes and many others.
Without a spring season to fund, PlayBall! Executive Director Chris Lynch said board members collectively decided to donate $10,000 to the Cor Unum Meal Center in Lawrence, where hundreds of meals are distributed daily.
“Everyone would love to go back to playing sports,” Lynch said. “But until that time, we need to make sure the kids and families can get through this period.”
Lynch explained the charitable donation is only “one step from what we normally do.”
A registered nonprofit, PlayBall! was founded to expand team sports opportunities for middleschoolers in urban areas across the Commonwealth. The costs of uniforms, equipment and coaches are covered by donations.
Lawrence’s intramural program — a partnership with Lawrence Public Schools — provides athletic opportunities for 1,500 children spanning three seasons, according to Lynch.
It began with football and grew to include boys baseball, girls volleyball and double Dutch, boys and girls soccer, and a pilot program for boys and girls ice hockey.
The Rev. Fr. Paul O’Brien, who leads St. Patrick Parish and contributes to the large-scale meal distribution effort at Cor Unum, describes close ties to the sports program.
“There are plenty of kids who are involved with PlayBall! who are involved with St. Patrick Parish or Cor Unum,” he said.” There’s certainly crossover in all of those organizations.”
He elaborated, “I think it shows the depth of community and investment PlayBall! leadership has in this area. When things shut down on their end, they immediately jumped to what they could do to continue to help.”
“We didn’t want to sit on the sideline waiting this out,” Lynch said. “There are too many people in need to do that.”
Breakfast and dinner are served every day at Cor Unum, 118 S. Broadway, from 6 to 8 a.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., respectively.
Do you know a "Hometown Hero?" Send your ideas to staff reporter Breanna Edelstein at bedelstein@eagletribune.com or leave a message at 978-946-2234.