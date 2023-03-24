NAME: Desiree Jubinville
AGE: 44
YEARS AT SCHOOL: 14
HOMETOWN: Derry, N.H.
WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT MY JOB: I love that every day presents a new challenge and an opportunity to learn something new. It is a unique opportunity to work with adolescent athletes due to the wide range of skill and physical development. I’ve worked as an athletic trainer at the university level, but in that setting you usually are focused on working with one team of athletes per season. The secondary school setting is great because I get to interact with all the student athletes, when they are at their best and or their worst.
This whole career is geared towards helping people do what they love or are passionate about. My goal as an allied health care provider is making sure my athletes can continue to do what they love to do, not just in the now. I want them to have a long career beyond being a high school or college athlete. I get to work together with the student-athlete through their injury to get them back to doing what they love. It is incredibly rewarding to watch someone I have rehabbed go out and compete after returning from injuries. It is even more rewarding when they come up to me long after we've worked together, and just say "Hey I remember you, do you remember me?"
WHY I'D RECOMMEND JOB TO OTHERS: Athletic training is suited to the individual who has a calling to help others and work loves being around athletics or other physically demanding professions. You get to work as a team with other health care professionals, from your supervising physician, to school nurses, EMS and consulting physical therapists. The team approach provides constant opportunities to learn. You are constantly learning! You get to make long term relationships with your athletes.
What coaches, school officials have to say:
Boys basketball coach David Fazio
“Des and Tessa are two of the most selfless, caring and knowledgeable athletic trainers that I have had in my 34 year career. They are proactive, care for our student athletes and put them in a position to be on the court andnot on the sidelines. They do an amazing job with our visiting teams – they are the first two people on the court prior to games to provide anything from water to treatment/taping. The best thing as a coach is knowing that are kids are cared for and Des andTessa always make the best decision for each individual player.”
