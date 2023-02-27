Iowa Hawkeyes (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten)
Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Indiana plays the Iowa Hawkeyes after Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 35 points in Indiana's 79-71 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers.
The Hoosiers have gone 14-1 in home games. Indiana is second in the Big Ten scoring 75.5 points while shooting 49.3% from the field.
The Hawkeyes are 10-8 in conference matchups. Iowa is seventh in the Big Ten shooting 33.9% from deep. Carter Kingsbury leads the Hawkeyes shooting 100% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miller Kopp is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 8.1 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 54.3% and averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.
Kris Murray is shooting 49.1% and averaging 20.2 points for the Hawkeyes. Filip Rebraca is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.
Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
