FILE - Calbert Cheaney listens to Tom Crean, Indiana's head basketball coach, introduced him as the new Indiana Director of Basketball Operations on June 20, 2011 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana coach Mike Woodson hired Cheaney as his new director of player development Tuesday, May 23, 2023. It's Cheaney's second coaching round at his alma mater. He was the director of operations in 2011-12 and helped oversee the internal and external development of Indiana's players in 2012-13, both seasons on Tom Crean's staff.