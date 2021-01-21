Indiana talked all week about a renewed commitment to defense following its loss last week to rival Purdue.
The Hoosiers demonstrated that in their 81-69 upset win at No. 4 Iowa on Thursday night.
Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way again offensively with 23 points, but it was a defense that limited Iowa to just 32 points in the second half that stole the show.
That allowed Indiana to overcome foul trouble to Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson and poor free-throw shooting. Thompson picked up his fourth foul at the 13:28 mark, and Jackson-Davis got his fourth foul at the 8:10 mark, but both managed to finish the game. The Hoosiers shot just 60% (21-of-35) from the free-throw line.
Rob Phinisee added 18 points and three assists for the Hoosiers (9-6, 4-4 Big Ten). Al Durham scored 14 points, and Armaan Franklin scored 11 points as Indiana picked up its first win against a ranked team this season.
Iowa led 53-44 after former Castle standout Jack Nunge converted a three-point play on a putback with 12 minutes left. But Indiana stormed back, with Jackson-Davis scoring seven straight points inside to cut Iowa’s lead to 53-50. Then, freshman guard Anthony Leal sank a 3-pointer with 9:17 remaining, capping a 9-0 run to tie the score at 53.
Durham put Indiana up 57-55 on a jumper, and Franklin followed with a corner 3-pointer to put the Hoosiers up 60-55 with 6:02 left.
Indiana’s defense continued to grind, limiting Iowa to just three field goals over the last 12 minutes. A Phinisee 3-pointer put Indiana up 67-56 with 2:48 left, and the Hoosiers were able to finish off the game with free throws.
Luka Garza led Iowa (12-3, 6-2) with 28 points, but the Hoosiers made him work, as Garza went 10-of-22 from the field. Indiana also defended the 3-point line, limiting Iowa to 21.7% from 3-point range (5-of-23).
Indiana entered the game down another player, as freshman starting guard Trey Galloway sat out with back soreness. With Galloway out, Franklin returned to the starting lineup as one of three guards with Durham and Phinisee.
Iowa went right inside to Garza, who got Thompson into early foul trouble. Thompson picked up his second foul at the 16:48 mark, forcing Jerome Hunter into the game.
Indiana traded baskets with Iowa early, as a bank shot by Jackson-Davis tied the score at 18 with 12:29 left in the first half. But Wieskamp scored all seven points during a 7-0 run, putting Iowa up 27-23 and forcing head coach Archie Miller to call a timeout.
Jackson-Davis picked up his second foul with 8:26 remaining in the first half. After a Durham 3-pointer cut Iowa’s lead to 27-26, Indiana went on a cold stretch, missing seven of its next eight shots. Iowa went back to Garza, who made a pair of inside baskets. Wieskamp followed with two straight baskets, and a Conner McCaffery runner in transition put the Hawkeyes back up 35-28 with 3:20 left in the half.
With Jackson-Davis and Thompson both in foul trouble, IU turned to freshman forward Jordan Geronimo for first-half minutes. Geronimo, appearing in his first game since Jan. 10 at Nebraska, provided a lift with three points and a rebound.
IU made a late run in the first half but again struggled from the free-throw line, making five of 10 attempts before intermission. Geronimo, Jackson-Davis and Durham could each only make one of two going to the free-throw line in the last two minutes, with a Durham free throw with 2.8 seconds remaining cutting Iowa’s lead to 37-31 at halftime.