Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) at Texas Southern Tigers (0-2)
Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State faces the Texas Southern Tigers after DJ Horne scored 25 points in Arizona State's 84-68 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
Texas Southern finished 19-13 overall last season while going 7-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 9.2 bench points last season.
Arizona State finished 14-17 overall last season while going 5-7 on the road. The Sun Devils allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 40.0% from the field last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
