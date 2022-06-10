CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets finally have their new leader.
Ending a seven-week search, they have agreed to a four-year deal with Golden State assistant coach Kenny Atkinson to be the 12th head coach in franchise history, league sources with direct knowledge of the situation told The Charlotte Observer on Friday. He will be the one to officially replace James Borrego, who was fired on April 22 following a 43-win season with two years remaining on his contract.
Atkinson, 55, was selected out a bevy of candidates, with the Hornets searching for the person they expect to get them to the next level. Mike D’Antoni, Darvin Ham, Sean Sweeney, Charles Lee and David Vanterpool were among the pool general manager Mitch Kupchak interviewed. Owner Michael Jordan met with Atkinson and D’Antoni this week for the final round of discussions on how each could move the team forward, and he ultimately decided Atkinson was the right fit.
He’s expected to be formally introduced once the NBA Finals have concluded.
As the Charlotte Observer reported, the prospect of Atkinson being tabbed as the Hornets’ new voice dated back to the NBA scouting combine in Chicago last month. He’s well-regarded in league circles and has the respect of his peers. He’s the second member of Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s staff to land a head coaching job over the past month. Sacramento named Mike Brown to its post in May.
A native of Northport, N.Y., Atkinson has previously been a head coach. He was at the end of the Brooklyn Nets’ bench for three-plus seasons, compiling a record of 118-190. He had a major hand in guiding Brooklyn from 20 wins in his initial season to a 42-40 mark in 2018-19 and the Nets’ first playoff berth since 2015.
He’s been waiting for another opportunity to be a head coach after the Nets cut him loose in 2020, just prior to the season getting suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He spent 2020-21 under Ty Lue on the Los Angeles Clippers’ staff before joining Steve Kerr and Golden State this season.
Some of Atkinson’s strengths are among the Hornets’ most important areas of need. He’s known for player development — which remains a necessity due to their young core — and defense. If the team is going to take that next step the franchise’s hierarchy seeks, improving on that side of the ball is a must.
Atkinson’s first task will be filling out his staff and figuring out if he intends to keep any of Borrego’s former assistants. And with the NBA draft set for June 23, going over the roster and brainstorming about the game plan for the Hornets’ roster moving forward into the offseason is also at the forefront of his task list. The Hornets hold the 13th and 15th selections in the draft and have to figure out if they will keep both or use one or more as an asset in a trade to fill some of their holes.
Decisions also have to be made regarding their key free agents. Miles Bridges and Cody Martin are restricted free agents, meaning the Hornets have the ability to match any offer they receive from another team. Veterans Montrezl Harrell and Isaiah Thomas are unrestricted free agents. Bridges is among the Hornets’ top priorities and Martin is one of the team’s best defenders. He could be used in a variety of ways under Atkinson’s guidance.
These next few weeks will shape how the Hornets look heading into the 2022-23 season, and the hiring of Atkinson is only the beginning. But at least now they can finally move to the next phase after securing Atkinson’s services.
©2022 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.