Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix.
The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Suns are 11-4 in road games. Phoenix is fourth in the league with 26.1 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 9.5.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 137-106 in the last matchup on Dec. 20.
TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, eight assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
Devin Booker is scoring 22.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 15.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.
Suns: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points.
INJURIES: Hornets: Scottie Lewis: out (health protocols), P.J. Washington: out (health and safety protocols), Miles Bridges: out (health and safety protocols).
Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), JaVale McGee: out (health and safety protocols), Deandre Ayton: out (health protocols), Jae Crowder: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.