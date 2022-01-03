CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A practical outlook will keep people from trying to manipulate you. Sticking to what feels comfortable will encourage better results and eliminate unnecessary stress. Know your limitations.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t be shy. Look at what’s possible and dig in and do your best. Observing what others do will be a learning experience. Do your research and initiate your plans with confidence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Dig in and make a difference. Encourage others to support your efforts. Steer clear of anyone who tries to mislead you. Maintaining a healthy attitude and doing your research will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll have to be sharp if you want to avoid trouble. Leave nothing to chance. Stay focused on what you want to achieve, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Confusion will set in if you let someone manipulate a situation. Be vocal and deliver the goods. It’s up to you to set the standard. Self-improvement is encouraged.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Trust and believe in what you know and do best. Refuse to let anyone railroad you into something you don’t want to pursue. You can push your way forward with a positive attitude.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A positive change will develop if you use your ingenuity and branch out in a creative and trendy direction. Take a step forward, and you’ll gain respect and the support you require.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Put more effort into getting along with the people you need in your corner to accomplish your goals. Diplomacy will fetch better results than force. Speak from the heart and be ready to compromise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get out, network and gain experience. See the world through someone else’s eyes, and you will gain perspective regarding what’s possible. Refuse to let domestic situations get out of control.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A passionate approach will be required if you want to overcome the trials and tribulations involved with certain joint ventures. You will need to be flexible, honest and direct.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep moving in a direction that offers satisfaction and makes you proud. Your efforts can make a difference and will eventually be recognized by your peers. Live life your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your energy where it brings the highest returns. Hard work will pay off and help you recognize and reject unreliable outside influences. Do the work and reap the rewards.