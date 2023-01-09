CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Emphasize what’s important to you. Keep fit and actively participate in events that promote networking and broaden your horizons. Let your intelligence lead the way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep busy, concentrate on your to-do list and make your surroundings comfortable and convenient. Assess emotional situations and sensitive issues. Keep your thoughts and intentions to yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be true to yourself and honest with others. Set a spending limit and make some money doing something you enjoy. By demonstrating what you have to offer, you’ll impress someone important.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t get swept up in someone’s dilemma or plans. Focus on what brings you the highest return, and do your own thing. Personal improvements will lead to compliments.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Speak up and help someone who can’t make up their mind. Offer alternatives, but don’t leave without resolving potentially troublesome issues. Be the one to restore order and move forward.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Protect what’s yours and take care of matters concerning a friend, relative or loved one. Taking a hands-on approach to solving problems and protecting your objective will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Explore possibilities. Sign up for a course that will enhance your financial options and connect you to people who share your aspirations. Discuss partnerships and exercise your rights.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — An unexpected change will influence your emotional well-being and leave you questioning what to do next. Be open to suggestions and ready to add more skills and qualifications to your resume.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — An educational pursuit will give you a different perspective on life and how to use your skills purposefully. How you reach out to help others will set the stage for unique opportunities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Reach out to individuals who make you think and push you to be and do your best; an opportunity will develop. Set up a meeting to discuss the possibilities or consider a lucrative move.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Manage your money and look for investments that add to your security. Don’t take on someone’s responsibilities or jeopardize your health or emotional well-being. Uncertainty could work in your favor.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Limit spending and premature commitments. Emotional stress will cause fatigue and leave you open to illness or injury. Be frank about how you feel and what you plan to do next.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.