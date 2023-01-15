CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Apply a little pressure, and presto, you’ll get your way; however, if you exaggerate or give a false impression, expect to face ridicule and be corrected. Stick close to home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Gather the facts and adjust your plans accordingly. Don’t waste time and energy on people offering inconsistent data and operating under false pretenses. Romance is featured.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Expect the unexpected. Compensate for others’ shortcomings by maintaining structure. If you react too fast, you will make a mistake. Stay calm and seize the right moment.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — The obvious will be misleading. A unique approach will take you on a journey that helps you find solutions. Take responsibility for your life and do what makes you happy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t count on honesty from others. Question everyone and everything before you get involved in something that limits your freedom. Physical activity will relieve stress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll have too many choices and not enough hours to sort through what’s best for you. Think standing up, ask a reliable confidant for insight and take care of responsibilities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Verify information if you think someone is exaggerating. Find an alternative way to use your talents to get what you want. If you value what you do, so will the people you serve.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Uncertainty is the enemy. Find out how you can make a difference, then shift your attention from waste and haste to efficiency. A domestic change won’t give you the satisfaction you desire.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll gain support if you offer solutions and ask for help. Reach out to an expert and get firsthand information. A discovery you make will lead to an educational pursuit.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Fill your day with excitement. Do something exhilarating. Focus on what’s trending and how you can adapt your look to reflect who you are. Refuse to let a bully hold you back.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Change your routine to accommodate others. Don’t let your emotions lead to a stalemate with a loved one. Make concessions at home that will help keep the peace. Be a gracious leader.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Embrace self-improvement and refrain from trying to change others. Pitch in and help a cause; the people you encounter will help you make your dreams come true.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.