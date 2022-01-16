CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take the high road, follow your dreams and surround yourself with people who make you smile. A change at home or to how you present yourself will lift your spirits. Romance is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a close look at events, activities and invitations before you engage with any. Hidden costs can turn a good time into a stressful situation. Someone you least expect will mislead you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Change your surroundings to create a peaceful atmosphere. Keeping a healthy mental state will encourage you to stretch your ability to get things done and try something new. Romance is on the rise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t give up when you should get going. Channel your energy into something substantial that will encourage a positive lifestyle change. Be innovative, use your intelligence and call on people who can help you succeed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A routine that offers proper diet, exercise and rest will impact the way you perform in all aspects of your life. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Rethink your lifestyle and how you earn your living. Consider using your skills and knowledge differently. Dedicate more time to something you enjoy doing, and you’ll find a way to make it pay.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — It’s OK to be different. Explore the possibilities and give whatever you pursue a twist that separates you from the competition. You have plenty to gain if you let your imagination lead the way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Unapproved changes will backfire. If you want to get something done, be up-front with the people affected by the choices you make. Honesty and integrity will be necessary.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Relax and enjoy what life has to offer. Connect with people who share your interests. Attend a social event or reunion. Update your image and express your feelings. A lifestyle change will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Just be nice; nothing else is required. Think about how your words impact others, and try to make people feel good. The more you give, the more you will receive. A positive attitude will help.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a trip if it will help you clear up a matter that’s causing stress. Face-to-face discussions will help you recognize whether someone is being honest with you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Let experience guide you. Read contracts thoroughly and make changes that put your mind at ease. Reach out to someone who needs help or who can offer you sound advice.