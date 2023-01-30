AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stay in touch with trends. Ask questions, make suggestions and do your part to maintain a healthy and vibrant environment. Be a reasonable observer and try to understand what others are going through. You’ll make better decisions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Offer kindness and consideration when dealing with negativity or opposition. Avoid risky or no-win situations. Don’t let your emotions and generosity lead to financial loss or conflict.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Arguing is a waste of time. Align yourself with people eager to work by your side to get the desired results. Focus on what’s right in front of you; you will find what you’re looking for.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t sit back if taking charge will get you where you want to go. By being aggressive with your plans, you will find the road to victory. Sincerity will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep your plans secret. Put a limit on spending to avoid being put in an awkward position. Stick to the most efficient way to execute your plans. Be secretive.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Turn an idea into a profitable venture. Adjust what’s necessary to complete your plans. Do your homework and broaden your outlook. Don’t invest in someone else’s plan if it conflicts with yours.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Listen and do more but say less. Keeping the peace and taking care of matters that bring you closer to someone you love is in your best interest. A change of scenery will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Participate in something that challenges you mentally and sparks your imagination. Some, not all, will welcome how you approach situations at work and home. Don’t try to take charge.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Walking down memory lane will help you implement a successful plan. Asking someone to contribute will help keep the peace and build a solid relationship. Stay true to your goals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Listen to reason and use your attributes to reach your goal. Your intuition won’t lead you astray. A change is apparent, but trepidation will hold you back if you aren’t ready to take a leap of faith.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Observation will provide insight into how best to handle money, partners and getting things done on time. Deal with opposition strategically to fine-tune your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look, evaluate and consider how best to use your skills to get ahead. Step up and be the first to take a stand and make a difference. Aggressive action will drum up the help you need.
