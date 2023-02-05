AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep busy, contain your emotions, listen attentively and be the one to make a difference. Improving your space to fit your family’s needs will help create a satisfying day.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you distort a situation, you will look bad when the truth is made public. Face facts and deal with mistakes openly to avoid setbacks. An old friend will shine a light on your situation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Challenge yourself, socialize and do something entertaining. A positive outlook will pay off. Don’t let anyone pressure you into something you don’t want or can’t afford.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t take on a project that doesn’t suit you. Put your effort into something that makes you feel passionate. Don’t be afraid to voice your opinion, follow your heart and do your own thing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Digest what’s happening around you. Discuss your thoughts and intentions with someone who encourages progress but helps you keep your feet planted firmly on the ground.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Hit the reset button and fix what you don’t like. Make simple decisions, be direct and stay within budget. A lifestyle adjustment will be a game changer. Relax with a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Money matters will require attention. Address shared expenses or ventures that aren’t reaching your desired goals and cut your losses. New opportunities are heading your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Chase your dream. A change will encourage you to use your skills as you intend instead of how someone else wants. A social event will put things in perspective and help build your confidence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Set a budget and you’re your cash. If you want something new, try honing a skill that can lead to a higher income. Sign up for a course or team up with someone who can help you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make a difference by reaching out to community members for help. Present an innovative plan, and you’ll drum up interest. Don’t let a loved one entice you into buying something you don’t want.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Observe what others do and say, but don’t bend to someone’s emotional whims. Take pride in what you do and believe in your ability. Home investments will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t let what others do disrupt your day. Continue with your plans and clear space at home for projects you want to pursue. Avoid a social event if it poses a health risk.
