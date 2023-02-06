AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Count on others to prop you up, but don’t expect anyone to do the work for you. Complete your plans and take credit for your achievements. Do what someone expects of you to keep the peace.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your secrets to yourself. Don’t put on a display that will give others the upper hand. Know your physical limitations, and don’t step outside of your comfort zone.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t slow down or share too much information with individuals who are eager to take credit for your achievements. Anger will stand between you and victory. Put your energy where it counts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t show surprise if someone lets you down. Go about your business, do your own thing and learn from the experience. An intelligent approach to conversations, differences and decisions will keep you in control. Give others the benefit of the doubt.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep secrets; if you share sensitive information, ridicule will follow. Look for an opportunity to do something that will make a difference to you or to someone you love. Dishonesty will breed despair.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for a unique way to use your skills and promote yourself. Keeping up with what’s trending will help you carve out opportunities. Your insight and efforts will encourage others to help you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t wait for people or proposals to come your way. Doing your part to seek out opportunities will boost your confidence and motivate you to broaden your horizons.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll notice situations that are taxing for a friend or relative if you are observant. A kind word will make a difference and encourage others to open up. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Challenge yourself. Sign up for an event or activity that calls for discipline and courage. Test your ability to come out on top. Competition will broaden your horizons and expand your mind.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put together a to-do list, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Don’t let others disrupt your day. Find a way to put your chores behind you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Broaden your outlook and attend events that offer something new and exciting. Learn about different cultures, and mix and mingle with people who can give you different perspectives.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You may know what you want, but it will be challenging to move forward unless a budget is in place. Seek out someone who can help you make your dreams come true. Don’t overspend to impress.
