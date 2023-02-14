FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2023
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Be aware of the changes being made around you. You'll figure out how to turn a negative into a positive. It's up to you to create opportunities and take responsibility for your happiness. Be open about your plans and how you intend to use your skills to increase your income. A resourceful approach to life will make the changes you face easier.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Give your all, and something good will transpire. Aggressive action will help tie up loose ends. Trust in your ability, follow your heart and pursue the people and pastimes you love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll gain support and assistance if you know what will help you pursue your goals. Size up situations and leave nothing to chance. An optimistic attitude will attract a positive response.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Connect with people you know you can count on, then create a plan. A joint venture will offer greater opportunities than you anticipate. Surprise everyone with your ingenuity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you ask questions, you will find out what you want to know. It might be easier to make decisions once you know where you stand and what others are willing to contribute.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do what others expect and move on to the things you enjoy doing most. Think about the process involved in reaching your target. You'll be able to draw on your experience and knowledge to get things done.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Accept what's happening around you. Change can be good if you structure it properly. Be part of whatever transition is heading your way. Express your love for someone special.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take responsibility, alter what you don't like and push forward until you are satisfied with the results. Put time aside to spend with someone special. Live in the moment and enjoy life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep your message consistent. Go beyond the call of duty to help someone in need. Love is in the stars and will motivate you to do fun things with someone special.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Watch your step, but keep moving toward your destination. Be observant and research opportunities. Dedicate your time, skills and experience to something that interests you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Your imagination won't disappoint you. Find a way to make a loved one happy. It's OK to think big, but don't go over budget. Have fun, but play it safe.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) - Channel your emotional energy into something meaningful. Show how much you care, share your intentions and be open and honest. Change begins with you; refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be true to yourself and do things to suit your needs. A unique approach will give you the edge you need to outmaneuver anyone who cares to stand in your way. Romance is encouraged.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2023 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.