AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Let others do as they please, but don’t be a follower. Pursue your plans and do what feels right. Seek out people trying to reach the same objective as you. Don’t tag along; be a leader.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t ignore the obvious. If someone close to you has a hidden agenda, recognize what you must do. Be honest about your role in things. An upfront attitude will help you avoid interference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be careful when sharing sensitive information. Get all your facts straight and consider your options before you proceed. Do everything by the book and according to plan.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider your options, and don’t stop doing things differently. Don’t wait for others to step in and take charge. A chance to help others will connect you to someone who will enrich your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t worry about what others are doing. Do your best to live in the moment, learn from experience and react positively. Shoot for the stars. When it comes time to act, do so quickly and shrewdly.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Share your intentions and work on a meaningful relationship. Discuss complaints, solutions and long-term goals. Life experience will play a role in how things turn out between you and a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Speak the truth, improve relationships and steady your spending. Indulgence of any kind will set you back. Consider what matters most to you. You will find your place and peace of mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You can be eager, but don’t let anger take the reins. A change will be more beneficial than anticipated if you mix business with pleasure. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put everything in place before sharing your intentions. Asking an expert for an honest opinion will encourage you to correct any flaws that are likely to cost you time and money.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Invest time and thought into what you want to do next and what you’ll have to learn to reach your destination. A physical change will improve your appeal and boost your confidence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Remember your past and the people who have been there for you. Your experience will play a role when dealing with money and partnerships. Your heart is in the right place.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t wallow in what’s not working for you; make changes that help you get things done. Turn your home into a place where you can regain your strength and make solid plans.
