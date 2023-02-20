PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Figure out what something costs before you go any further. Play it safe, do your research and make wise financial moves. Make stability, getting along with others and creative projects your focus.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t feel obligated to share too much information. The less you tell others about your plans, the easier it will be to get things done on time. Impulsive behavior will be your downfall.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll get caught up in someone else’s problem if you are too accommodating. Back away from anyone sending mixed messages. Put your energy where it counts, and do your best to increase your income.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be reluctant to participate in something that you don’t have full confidence in. Don’t misjudge what others can do; concentrate on your skills and execute your plans flawlessly. Reconnect with someone.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look ahead and put a strategy in place that leads to positive change. Reach out to someone you enjoy working alongside, and you’ll receive valuable feedback. Be wary of joint ventures.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be open to trying something new. Speak freely about the changes you want to make, and you’ll receive insight into how to fine-tune your plans. Keep your life simple and tailored to suit your needs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Network, share your thoughts and focus on people who have something to contribute. A partnership or job opportunity will develop if you are articulate and flexible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll come up with a great idea that requires you to be open with someone who can make or break your dream. An original, unique presentation will gain interest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — If you do what comes naturally, you’ll discover a unique way to market what you have to offer. Share your intentions with those you reside with to ensure smooth sailing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Trust is earned. Listen, ask questions and decide what’s valid before participating in someone’s plan. A disagreement will be challenging if someone isn’t honest.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Refuse to let a friend or relative talk you into something you don’t need. Get your responsibilities out of the way, then take time to rejuvenate. Avoid risky behavior.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — By concentrating on what makes you happy and gives you energy, you will increase your chance to advance personally, professionally or financially. Pick up the pace and stop worrying.
