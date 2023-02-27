PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotional manipulation could help you get what you want, but consider the consequences before you take that route. You might get better results via kind acts and consideration.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stretch your mind, consider the possibilities and come up with a plan that can help you get ahead financially. Give your all, and you will find your niche and enjoy the process.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll be put in a difficult position if you are too compliant. Carefully choose what you are willing to do and refuse to let anyone put you in an uncomfortable position.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Share your thoughts and feelings. Look for any opportunity to pitch in and help. Having an innovative plan, a sense of discipline and a diverse skill set will boost your profile.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t stand in someone’s shadow; explore possibilities that will allow you to do something great. Head to the drawing board, figure out what you want to do and get the ball rolling.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Get involved in something that motivates you to make a difference. The people you meet will light up your life. Emotional growth will help you appreciate what you have and who you are.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — An emotional issue will collide with your responsibilities. Make changes on the fly to accommodate those who can influence your reputation. Adapting to fit circumstances will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Participate in whatever sparks your interest. Getting out, socializing, learning something new or visiting an unfamiliar place will help you figure out what you want to pursue next.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Go about your business and honor your promises. You’ll avoid criticism from someone who can make or break your spirit. Take the road less traveled if it helps you avoid an argument.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Address domestic issues openly and enforce suggestions that ease tension. Keeping updated with the latest technology will pay off. Discuss personal intentions with a loved one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t sell yourself short. Speak up, follow through and make a difference. Adopt a fitness program that helps eliminate any bad habits you’ve developed over the years. Lower your overhead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You know what you want; figure out the easiest way to make it happen. Put pressure on people and situations that need it. You will get the help required to improve your life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.