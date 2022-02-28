PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A lifestyle change will push you in a direction that sparks your imagination. Helping others will encourage new opportunities, leading to a change in your outlook and financial status.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Approach others with intelligence and kindness. Clear up uncertainties that stand between you and your goal. Trust your intuition to guide you in a safe and helpful direction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your emotions out of your decision-making, and act with kindness when dealing with others. Put your heart and soul into maintaining a good reputation. Live up to your promises.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Assess situations and the validity of what others tell you. If something seems too good to be true, take a pass. Rely on your intelligence and experience. Don’t ignore the fine print or small details.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change in how you deal with financial, legal or health matters won’t pan out as planned. Rethink your options and rely on your intuition to help you make better decisions. Act on your emotions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll gravitate toward unpredictable situations. Question anyone or anything that appears to be sketchy. Don’t feel obligated to take a hit for someone’s mistake. Maintain balance and integrity.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be a good listener, and don’t rule out using some of the information you receive. Affection will enhance a meaningful relationship. Make sure to verify information before you pass it along.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Reach out to people who share your thoughts and enjoy similar pastimes. Put together a budget that will encourage positive changes at home. Manage your money, time and health with care.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Seek out things you can accomplish instead of shooting for the stars. Don’t fret over the past when embracing what’s to come will open your eyes to a host of new beginnings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Learn all you can before you debate with someone trying to take advantage of you. Stand tall and be steadfast about what you will and won’t pursue. Keep unreasonable people at arm’s length.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Revisit how you run your household, handle your cash and plan to reach your goals. It’s time to make a move that puts your mind at ease and gives you the boost needed to follow your dream.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let someone unpredictable influence you or your plans. Hold tight and do what’s best for you. Practicality will pay off and encourage you to make prudent decisions.