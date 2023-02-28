FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
Take pride in what you do for others. Step outside your comfort zone if it will help you bring about positive change. Charm and hands-on help will result in a successful transition to what you want to do next. Emotional confusion is likely; ask questions and avoid drama.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't share secrets or gossip. Focus on applying your skills to something that makes you feel good. Don't fold under pressure or let someone take advantage of you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Play to win. The more beguiling you are, the more interest you'll receive. A chance to up your game or meet someone who can help you get ahead is in the stars. Set up meetings and attend reunions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't make promises until you understand what you will have to deliver. Letting someone intimidate you will weaken your position. Be observant, direct and knowledgeable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put your plans in motion. Think matters through, precisely execute your actions and ensure things get done right the first time. Reconnect with someone you miss.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Someone will try to charm you into doing something unwise. When in doubt, ask an expert in order to avoid a mistake or loss. Pay attention to the changes others make.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get together with someone you enjoy working alongside. You'll find it easy to pick up where you left off and drum up interest regarding something you want to pursue. Lead the way and reap the rewards.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Change begins with you. Do not depend on others to do things the way you like. Take care of what's important to you before anyone can interfere. Work alone, if possible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get out, explore what life can offer and discover something that excites you. Gather information and follow your heart. Finding the path that brings you joy will give you peace of mind.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Passing along embellished information will put you in a precarious position. Make sure you can live up to your promises. Handle your finances carefully and find ways to save money.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Someone colorful and charming will take advantage of you if you are naive or too trusting. Do your homework, ask pertinent questions and verify facts before you say yes to something.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Have fun with your peers. By mixing business with pleasure, you'll win over someone beneficial to your cause. Keep your money safe, and prepare to declutter.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Spend time at home, and you'll accomplish more than anticipated. Work diligently to get your house in order. Once you feel comfortable with your surroundings, everything will fall into place.
