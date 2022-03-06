PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Leave nothing to chance. If you rely on others, disappointment will follow. An emotional situation will leave you questioning some of your recent decisions. Avoid users and game-players.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You are in the driver’s seat. Take control, show your strength and block anyone using emotional tactics to push you in a direction you don’t care to go. Opportunity is present.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Emotions will flare up, causing angst and regret. Think before you say something negative that can influence the outcome of a sensitive situation. Look on the bright side.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Trust in your judgment and make decisions that benefit you. Expand your interests and take better care of yourself mentally and physically. Strive for perfection, honesty and what makes you happy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Seek out support to help you decide your next move. Being sure and confident will help you move forward with the help and respect you will need. Trust in your intuition and abilities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a moment to reevaluate your position and assess what’s best for you. Don’t feel the need to align yourself with others or follow the pack. Choose what works best for you based on what you can do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll learn a great deal about others if you listen. Keep your thoughts to yourself to avoid getting into a senseless battle. Size up the situation, and you’ll figure out what to do.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Determination and discipline will pay off. Say what’s on your mind and turn your plan into a reality. Worry less about what others say or do and more about what you want to achieve.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An unexpected change will alter your plans. Don’t get upset when action is required. Look for ways to expand something that interests you. You’ll be well on your way to victory.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You may not like what others do, but if you look out for your interests, uphold your responsibilities and take control of your happiness, you’ll have no regrets. Let go of things that hold you back.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Emotional issues will surface if you talk to friends, neighbors or relatives. Be careful what you divulge. Sharing your beliefs will lead to controversy and altercations, so keep some thoughts to yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let anyone back you into a corner. An emotional situation involving a close friend or family member will mount if you don’t address concerns. Be kind but firm when it comes to what you want or need.