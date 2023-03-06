PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stop worrying and start doing what’s necessary to make a difference. Step outside your comfort zone. Refuse to let anyone pick a fight with you. Don’t engage in unrealistic ventures.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Simplify, declutter and ease stress. Rethink how you live and how you deal with money, health and legal matters, and you will find it easier to reach your goals. Expand your interests.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Mingle with people in your field. Share information; someone heading down a similar path will show interest. Joining forces, sharing expenses and bouncing ideas back and forth will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Proceed with your plans. When you launch your project, you’ll be pleased by the response you receive. An opportunity to reach out or help someone in need will be inspiring.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Call in favors, ask questions, gather information and make a proposal that’s hard to refuse. A simple yet classic approach will help others grasp what you are trying to achieve.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Money matters, contracts and health issues will require prompt attention. Refuse to let your emotions push you to make a move you aren’t ready for. Spend time putting things in place.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — An emotional incident will lead you in a new direction. Don’t get angry if someone doesn’t want to tag along. What you learn from the experience will help you expand your plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention to what truly matters. Refuse to let situations with a loved one or colleague get out of hand. A creative endeavor will ease stress. Focus on romance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Give a unique spin to something you love to do. The personal changes you make will help you move forward. Changing your look or surroundings will impact those watching from the sideline.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t be fooled by what others do or say. If you are gullible, someone will take advantage of you or make decisions for you. Spend more time on self-improvement and setting high standards.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do your part, live up to your promises and don’t criticize others. Make a change at home that encourages you to add to your skills and keep up with trends. Embrace what life has to offer.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — An emotional problem can be solved if you are willing to compromise. Do whatever it takes to keep the peace, but don’t sell yourself short or let anyone take advantage of your kindness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.