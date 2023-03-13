PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Focus on a different approach to life, love and overall happiness. Lift others’ enthusiasm with a positive attitude, and you’ll gain respect and the help required to get things done on time.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take an unusual path that stimulates your creative awareness. Channel your energy into learning and negotiating your way into something new and exciting, not to mention financially beneficial.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll have a change of heart if you discuss your grievances with someone who controls a situation that concerns you. Bartering will ensure you don’t lose anything that matters.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — If you take care of responsibilities without complaint, you’ll bypass an argument. Someone will make you look bad if given a chance. Working hard will keep you out of trouble.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Recognize who is on your side before you reveal your point of view. Reworking your plans to entice someone who can offer something you need will be worthwhile. Choose your words carefully.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Honesty will help you get the truth from others. Look for enjoyable opportunities that allow you to use your skills. Aggressive action won’t help you reach your goal; charm will be necessary.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Emotions will surface. Figure out how to approach people who may not share your concerns or plans before you reveal how you will proceed. Consider what others want before making your play.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Who you confide in or do business with will change the outcome of a deal. Do your due diligence before entering into an agreement that isn’t a sure thing. Seek out expert legal counsel.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Participate in activities that give you a platform to pontificate; you’ll get a sense of how popular your plans are with others. Money will be a factor when it comes to certain agreements.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Notice what’s happening around you. Listen to what others think, and you’ll realize what you must do to win support. An opportunity to fix up your space should be seized.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Assisting others will help you connect with people who can shape your future. A change at home will make your life easier and bring you closer to someone who lights up your world.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put your time and effort into doing things your way, and you’ll find the success you deserve. Take a unique approach, and you’ll spark interest and receive valuable input.
