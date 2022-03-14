PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Listen to what others say and keep your intentions to yourself. Gather information that will help you examine what’s possible. A steady pace and hard work will lead to positive changes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — It’s what you do that matters. It’s up to you to make things happen. Take action, and you’ll make a statement that will cause others to take notice. Don’t hide; it’s time to take charge.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Work diligently to finish what you start. Talk is cheap if you don’t have everything in place or fulfill your promises. Don’t let emotions get in the way of business.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A physical change will draw positive attention from important people. Your time is valuable and, if appropriately spent, can make a difference to a situation that concerns you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be prompt and practical when taking care of money matters, shared expenses or contractual concerns. There is no use getting upset or overreacting when all that’s needed are a couple of adjustments.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Sit tight and observe. Don’t initiate unnecessary change. Stay calm, consider your options and share your intentions and feelings with someone you trust and love. Engage in educational pursuits.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Initiate something that boosts your morale. A pick-me-up that enriches your life or gives you a trendy look is favored. Choose to do something that expands your outlook and encourages networking.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take the high road. Avoid joint ventures. Put your talents to work for you. It’s your turn to flourish, so buckle down and do whatever it takes to position yourself for success.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the path less traveled. Let your inner spirit guide you to pursue something meaningful. Refuse to let petty interference ruin your plans or tamper with your temperament.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let anyone step in and take charge when it’s up to you to look out for your best interest. Concentrate on fitness and a less stressful lifestyle. Romance is featured.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Deal with domestic issues and implement changes that will make life easier. Taking a unique approach to budgeting and earning a living will allow you to have more fun.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t get all worked up without reason. Know enough to walk away if it comes down to it. Put your energy where it counts and strive to do your best. Don’t take risks with your health.