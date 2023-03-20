PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Aim to be more efficient. If you face problems running your home, it will be essential to be fair, frugal and friendly. Strive to get along with your colleagues and peers.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Plan your actions, leave no room for error and use your energy wisely. Don’t let anger set in when action is required. Live up to your promises and walk away from those who don’t.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pamper yourself, and you’ll lift your spirits and receive compliments from someone special. A little discipline will encourage good health and happiness. Romance will enhance your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take everyone into consideration and think about how they can be most helpful to you. Giving others the freedom to do what they do best will pay off. Focus on creating your own opportunities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let your mind wander and your imagination lead you to victory. Keep your plans and your life simple and easy to control. Spend less. Refrain from complaining or arguing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you feel strongly about something, stand up and be counted. Your input will make a difference. Refuse to let someone use emotional tactics to get you to make allowances. Follow your heart.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get started, don’t look back and use your power to make a difference. Gather information, try your hand at something new and find the inspiration to up your game and play to win.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — It’s up to you to pursue your goals. Stop waiting for things to happen. Do your part. Step up and reach out to experts and those who can contribute to your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Test the waters, ask questions and make a trial run; preparation will make all the difference. It’s time for a lifestyle change that promises better health and personal happiness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be careful what you wish for. What may sound like a sure thing will lack substance. Pay more attention to home and family, and find a way to better use your space.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Focus on comfort and convenience, and maintain a balance between work and play. Trying to keep up with others will prove stressful and fruitless. Go at a speed you find comfortable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid making unnecessary purchases. Instead, invest in yourself and your skills. Change is only good if it eases stress and makes you happy. Be careful; sidestep injury or illness.
