ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep an open mind, but don’t blindly follow orders. Continue to be a pioneer, knowing that you can handle whatever comes your way and turn it into something extraordinary. Challenge yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Mistakes are likely if emotions are running high. Put your energy into taking care of your responsibilities. A clean slate will help you get a clear picture of what’s possible. Avoid vulnerability.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take note of what’s happening around you. Don’t make decisions based on assumptions. Look inward and consider what you can do to improve your status and physical well-being.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Avoid unnecessary expenditures and impulsive acts. Go with the flow and use your intelligence to get what you want. A partnership will offer more than anticipated.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Ask questions if you feel uncertain or confused. An emotional situation will lead to a wrong decision. Bide your time and put your energy into educational pursuits and personal growth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to bring about change if you aren’t happy with the way things are going. Don’t wait around for someone to outmaneuver you. Follow your intuition and seek out like-minded people.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Safeguard your cash and refuse to make a move based on someone else’s actions. A healthy routine will keep you fit and give you the strength and confidence to do the things that bring you joy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Follow the path that intrigues you, not the one everyone else takes. Don’t let old ways hold you back when you want to experience what life has to offer. Work to realize your ideas.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Ask an expert for advice if you need it. A false lead can set you back financially if you don’t do research before getting involved in a scheme. Avoid over-the-top individuals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your money to work for you. Invest in something that will help you advance. An opportunity to use your skills uniquely will pay off. A change at home or work will tax a meaningful relationship.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your thoughts and intentions to yourself. Don’t let a change someone makes alter your plans. Listen attentively, and you will discover valuable information. Avoid risky situations.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your position is better than you think. Reach out to someone who owes you or has skills you can use to your advantage. Pay attention to investments. Play your cards close to the vest.