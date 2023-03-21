FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Busy yourself with projects. Idle time will lead to dissatisfaction, complaints and arguments. A positive attitude will help counter anyone trying to rain on your parade. Put a plan, budget and schedule in place. Call the shots instead of standing on the sideline and letting others make decisions for you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep the momentum flowing. Don't ignore the rules or listen to bad advice. Someone will be eager to make you look bad or ruin your plans. Be true to yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Hard work will be necessary when trying to get in shape, following your dream or joining forces with someone you find compatible. Refuse to let outside influences interrupt your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't start what you can't finish. Getting upset with someone will only slow you down. The best opportunity is the one you create for yourself. Stay on budget and be practical.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Observe what's happening around you and listen to what people are telling you, but don't share too much information. Don't compromise your position by saying something you shouldn't.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Change only what's necessary. Focus on learning, experimenting and visiting people who can offer something valuable to you. Taking a trip or going to a meeting will prove educational.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Try something new and explore the possibilities. Don't give in to others. Map out how you want your life to be, then start the journey. Practical ideas will be key. Self-improvement is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take pride in what you do and tackle as much as you see fit. Having your finger on the pulse of something will give you a full range of options. An incredible opportunity awaits.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Getting your house in order will ease your mind. Do the dirty work yourself and you'll understand the benefits of maintenance. Steer clear of joint ventures or shared expenses.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep an open mind, but don't believe everything you hear. Keep your emotions in check when dealing with peers, friends and relatives. Be accommodating, but don't give up too much.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Simplify your plans and stick to your budget. Use your ingenuity and experience to change things for the better. You can dream, but be realistic about what's possible.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pick up the pace and finish your to-do list. Don't withhold your thoughts and feelings when dealing with pushy people. Be blunt about what you expect and are willing to give.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Funnel your energy into something unique, creative or passionate. Refuse to give in to annoyances and disgruntled people. Declutter your space and rearrange things to fit your lifestyle.
