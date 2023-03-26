ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Things will start piling up if you aren’t savvy. Be ready to make a move, change direction or start anew at the snap of a finger. Know your worth, set high standards and finish what you start.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Get everything in place before you start something new. How you deal with situations will affect what others offer you in return. Channel your energy into doing something good for someone.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your emotions will drive you to success. Feeling compassion for the underdog will give you a valuable perspective. Combine insight with experience, and your advice will be right on the money.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Say little and do a lot. Opportunities will come to you if you spend time helping people. Putting others at ease and protecting those in need will lead to new beginnings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t move until you have everything in place. Make your own opportunities instead of expecting others to make them for you. Use your intelligence, agility and speed to achieve your dreams.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep your feelings to yourself and concentrate on self-improvement and personal growth. What you experience will help shape what’s to come. Change begins with you; success will follow.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Slow down, look around you and enjoy the simpler side of life. A respite will help you recognize what you want to do next. Don’t let anger consume you when kindness is what counts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Reach out to friends and family and let the experience enrich you. A look at the possibilities and how to bring about positive change at home and in relationships will improve your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Say no to anyone trying to take advantage of you. Stick close to home and enjoy the fruits of your labor. Think outside the box, and you’ll come up with stellar solutions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your heart on the line and confide in a loved one. Asking for help will make life easier. Listen to suggestions without overreacting or taking on more than you can handle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put your house in order. Don’t hesitate to put items you no longer use up for sale or pass them along to someone in need. Relief will set in as you declutter your life from top to bottom.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t get depressed when you should get moving. Host an event, do something exhilarating or sort out differences with a loved one. Find a way to make a difference.
