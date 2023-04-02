ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Rethink your strategy and revisit experiences that can help you make better decisions. Focus on home, family and taking care of your obligations before someone complains.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make plans with someone who shares your concerns. Getting involved in something that can change someone’s life will be rewarding. Don’t share your feelings until you are sure it’s warranted.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Preparation will save you money. Put your heart and soul into something that will bring in more cash. Home improvements can be affordable if you do the work yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Your decisions will impact others, and you’ll get better results if you work alone. Look up the latest trends and use what you discover to make life easier. Don’t make empty promises.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Make a list of what’s important to you. Big ideas will excite you, but put a budget in place before you agree to something you may not need to do. Think about adjustments you could make.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — An emotional outlook can serve you well when dealing with a loved one. Express your concerns, honor your promises and vow to work with those you care about most. Speak from the heart.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Initiate changes at home that will make your life easier. Freeing up time will give you a chance to help a cause you believe in or a friend in need. Your input can make a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make your move. Romance is in the stars; how you react to an overture will determine what happens next. A lifestyle change will encourage significant opportunities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be honest with yourself and the people you love. Don’t hide your feelings; share them, and you’ll be able to resolve problems. A social event will expand your circle of friends.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Distance yourself from anyone asking too many questions. Look inward and consider what you’d like to change. Adopting a new look or adjusting your living arrangements will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Observe, consider your options and be prepared to do things differently. The changes you make will increase your cash flow and give you hope for a better future.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll accomplish much if you do your spring cleaning or tidy up loose ends. Focus on your money, living space and relationships. A proposal or change to your domestic arrangements looks promising.
