ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
You have high expectations. Think about what's possible, and consider the best way to take advantage of an offer without taking on more than you can handle emotionally or financially. Set a budget you can afford and make your limits clear to anyone trying to talk you into something. Choose personal growth over boosting someone else.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take nothing for granted. Do things for yourself and be clear regarding what you are willing and able to do for others. Expand your interests, learn something new and hold on to your money.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Formulate a plan, share your strategy with people you want to help or know you can count on, and proceed. A change to the way you do things will attract attention as well as potential partners.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You know the rules and the possibilities, so don't listen to someone offering false information. Know what and who you are up against before you accept a challenge. Look for the best in everyone.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Concentrate on what's important. How you help others will change the way people view you. Persuasive tactics or overselling something will backfire. Change begins with you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put your emotions on the shelf before you get into a discussion that can affect your intimate relationships. Let others do as they please, and go about your business. Work toward your goal in secrecy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep an open mind, learn all you can, and use your intelligence, skills and connections to navigate your way forward. Network, mingle with like-minded people or take an enriching trip.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make your dreams come true. Take the initiative, and opportunities will come your way. A change you make at home may not be mainstream, but if it sparks your imagination, it's worth it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pull out all the stops and finish what you start. Don't wait for someone to take charge or push you aside. Pay attention to what's happening at home, and you'll recognize how to improve things.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Sign up for something that excites you. A challenge will get you moving and encourage you to meet people from different walks of life. Don't focus on the demands of others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Making home improvements, attending family gatherings or spending quality time with a loved one will be rewarding. Don't spend money to impress others. Choose your words carefully.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a moment to step back, reevaluate your situation and the people involved, and make a decision that doesn't put anyone in an awkward position. Take better care of yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put in the time and enjoy the rewards. Fixing up your space will lead to opportunities. Don't second-guess the possibilities; use your intelligence and muscle to reach your goal.
