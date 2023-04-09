ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You have the drive to get things started, but don’t fall short. Ask someone you trust to pick up where you left off. It’s better to share the glory rather than let things fall apart.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t take on too much. Others may count on you, but you’ll fall short if you try to do everything yourself. Delegate jobs to qualified people and focus on what you do best.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Live, learn and reset. Life is a series of choices; evaluate what’s important to you and act accordingly. Ask yourself what makes you happy. Practice loyalty, understanding and patience.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Get moving and work diligently to get unfinished business out of the way. You’ll feel better once you put the past behind you and free up time and space to pursue your dreams.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll encounter opportunities, but you may not be able to take advantage of all of them. Rearrange your schedule and call on someone who can step in and help you out. Focus on home and family.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’re in the driver’s seat, so don’t take a break when you should press forward. Traveling, pursuing education and going directly to the source will be in your best interest.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t pressure others or let anyone manipulate you. An opportunity is only worthwhile if you can afford to take advantage of what’s available. Don’t spend what you don’t have.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Listen to your emotions and lay down some ground rules that protect you from getting involved in other people’s business. You can listen to people and offer suggestions, but don’t take charge.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t share your thoughts and feelings with everyone. Someone will be eager to steal your thunder and take ownership of something that belongs to you. Be secretive and stay focused.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Step outside your comfort zone and discover a unique way to improve your life and important relationships. Taking note of what’s important to others will give you valuable insight.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Walk away from what you have no control over and put your energy into something that will make a difference. Be passionate about doing your own thing, and opportunities will come your way.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Charm, intuition and hands-on help will bring high rewards. How you deal with others will determine what you get in return. A financial gain, gift or joint venture is apparent.
