ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Your actions will set the stage for what’s to come. Finish what you start. Refuse to let luxury tempt you. Don’t let people take advantage of you, and be wary of indulgence in any form.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take heed of what others ask of you. Choose to take the road less traveled. Embrace change that involves personal or financial growth. Innovation will lead to opportunity.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your thoughts and feelings into perspective before you share them with someone who can influence what happens next. Look out for your interests. Be careful with financial matters.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Leave nothing to chance. Your input will influence how well you do. Don’t reveal personal information. Remaining somewhat mysterious to your colleagues will give you an edge.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Mingling with people who can make big decisions will help you tip the scales in your favor. Be confident but not arrogant about what you can do, and you’ll gain support.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take in as much information as possible. Set standards that help you maintain equality and sustainability in personal and professional relationships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Someone will expect you to prove yourself in situations at work. Don’t take a back seat or let someone represent you. Speak from the heart, but don’t reveal personal information.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put your energy where it counts. Learning and exploring will lead to your success. Work alongside dedicated people to reach your goal. A partnership looks inviting.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Confusion will arise if you let someone dictate how you handle matters. Don’t second-guess yourself. Your vision can inspire others, and you will drum up the help you need.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Your ideas and solutions will be on target and will help you make positive changes at home. Greater involvement in fitness or health regimens will boost your confidence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pick up the pace and do whatever it takes to implement your plans. If you forge the path to victory, others will acknowledge your capabilities and value.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay attention to what people around you are going through. Your insight when advising others will help you recognize what you can do to make your life better. Be wise when handling money.
