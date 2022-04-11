ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take charge, and finish what you start. Clearing clutter and taking care of unresolved issues will lighten your load and lift your spirits. Do something exhilarating.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be specific regarding your expectations and what you are willing to offer others. Honesty may be provocative, but it will help you resolve issues swiftly. Make your views extremely clear.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take care of yourself and your responsibilities. A moderate plan will allow you the freedom to manipulate the outcome if necessary. Do the work yourself to avoid disappointment.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Draw on people who have skills that complement what you have to offer. Putting together a team will help you navigate solutions and free up time to spend with loved ones or pursue a hobby.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stick to what you know and do best. Avoid getting involved in something that disrupts your life or harms your reputation. Concentrate on financial matters, and don’t let anyone take advantage of you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make subtle changes. Try to understand what others need. Think about how best to get what you want without slighting someone who counts on you. Keeping the peace will help you fulfill your expectations.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Reach out to people who have something to offer. Collect information and share your thoughts. Share interests and expenses with someone like-minded. It’s time to get things done, so get moving!
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look at every possibility and situation; you’ll come up with a unique way to keep everyone happy. Don’t let emotions take the reins. Strive to be mindful of others while looking out for yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take your time. Being impatient will be costly. Look for a bargain or wait until you can pay for something outright rather than going into debt. Don’t believe a persuasive sales pitch.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Consider making changes at home that will help you relax. A discussion with someone close to you will help resolve a nettlesome issue. Honesty is the best policy when it comes to domestic matters.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Sit tight when in doubt. Keep a watchful eye, but don’t feel inclined to make a move just because someone wants a change. Pay attention to what’s important to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Evaluate your position, finances and stress level, and you’ll come up with a strategy to lower anxiety. Having a plan in place will encourage you to budget wisely and refuse temptation.
