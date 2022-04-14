North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.