ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A novel approach to health, wealth and emotional well-being will encourage better relationships with those who share your space, interests and concerns. A positive shift is apparent.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Lift all boundaries, and head into the future with optimism. Change what you don’t like, and enjoy the freedom you gain to follow your heart and dreams. Make your position clear to avoid conflict.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take a moment to map out a path to your destination without interference. Observe the changes around you, but don’t succumb to temptation or bullying. Discipline is your strength.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Venture into unknown territory and flourish. What you learn and experience will lead to personal growth and insight into making the most with what you already have. Self-improvement is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do what’s necessary to reach your objective. Have a purpose in mind and a strategy in place. Stick to simple but effective options to encourage stability and growth. Follow the path that suits you best.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Listen to what others say, and respond with compassion. Form partnerships that make your life easier and encourage you to live up to your word. Personal gain and romance are featured.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Concentrate on what you can do, and leave the impossible to another day. Look to your allies for advice, but don’t make a premature decision. Inconsistency will result in instability.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll have plenty of options. Follow a lead that offers something out of the ordinary. Personal gain, self-improvement and physical fitness will build a strong mind, body and soul.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Question everyone and everything before you decide to change your mind or your life. Someone will count on your gullibility to push you in a direction that benefits them more than you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Consider how you can take advantage of a situation that falls into your lap. Explore the possibilities, and set a course based on good intentions and better health, wealth and emotional well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — An emotional problem will cause you to rethink your purpose and the best way forward. Don’t ignore taking the road less traveled. Bide your time, and focus on doing the right thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You can make your way to victory if you follow your heart and your intelligence. Personal improvement is within reach, and financial opportunities will stabilize your life. Love is in the stars.
