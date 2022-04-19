FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: TUESDAY, APRIL 19, 2022
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Take the high road, keep the peace and use your intelligence to guide you in the right direction. Look at the big picture, source what you can afford and turn it into something worthwhile. Patience will lead to opportunity and the chance to use your skills to improve things that help you and those close to you. Keep the peace.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotional spending or paying for a mistake will put you in a difficult position. Pinch pennies and save for a rainy day. Time is on your side, and observation will help you make better decisions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put your energy where it will do some good. Don't make waves when what you achieve will have a more significant impact on how you live or how you do things. Choose peace over chaos.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Promise only what you know you can deliver, and don't debate with business associates if you want to avoid a feud. Make your intentions clear, and channel your energy into purpose.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your eyes on the ball, don't mix business with pleasure and avoid sensitive topics with argumentative people. Before you share, put everything in place. Look inward and concentrate on growth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Rummage through your thoughts, use logic and think twice before making an emotional statement or purchase that could cause damage to you physically, financially or emotionally. Be disciplined.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Set your sights on what's doable, and surround yourself with people who are eager to participate. Discuss the changes you feel are necessary to with someone who has a different perspective.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't display discrepancy or inconsistency. Share facts and budget wisely, regardless of the decisions others make. Maintaining balance and equality in all aspects of life will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Protect what you've got, and give no one a reason to doubt you. Take note of what a friend, relative or colleague says. Do something creative to ease stress and make you think about what's next.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be careful what you share with a friend, relative or peer. You'll be misinterpreted or misled by someone trying to outmaneuver you. Don't display your emotions or vulnerabilities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You won't see eye-to-eye when it comes to budgets and what's necessary. A lifestyle change will be successful if it complements what you do for a living. Self-improvement is featured.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- It's up to you to build the life that makes you happy. Don't argue with someone who doesn't play fair. Decide what you want, then make it happen. Don't live in someone's shadow.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider the consequences. Put your emotions aside, pour your energy into following your heart, and invest time, effort and money to reach your objective. Make peace and love priorities.
